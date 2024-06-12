Sexy Video! Mouni Roy Turns Up the Heat With Her Racy Bikini Look, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

Actress Mouni Roy flaunted a sexy look while on vacation with her husband Suraj Nambiar, posing up a storm on the beach in a very racy black bikini. The black two-piece looked sensational as the actress teamed the ensemble with matching cover ups. Mouni is holidaying in Spain with Suraj and their friends.

On Tuesday, she shared a series of her hot photos and a sexy video from a Spanish island, Formentera, and her post sent the internet into a tizzy. Mouni’s best friend, Disha Patani, also took to the comments section and wrote, “hottest ever.”

On Monday, Mouni Roy broke the internet with her hot photos from Ibiza, Spain. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of her sexy photos donning a very racy bikini. In the pics, Mouni posed in the head-turning ensemble that might just be one of her most gorgeous beach wears to date.

The pics showed Mouni sport a colourful bikini top and a floral print twisted sarong with red border. She tousled her beach waves to the side and rested her hand on a sofa while arching her back, giving a glimpse of her bare midriff and toned legs. Sharing the pics, Mouni wrote, “Summer belle.” Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani was quick to drop a comment on the pic. She posted a red heart and a fire emoji on Mouni’s pics.