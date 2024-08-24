শনিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy Video! Neha Bhasin Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Black Bikini Pairer With Cropped Sweater; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৪, ২০২৪ ৯:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Sexy Video! Neha Bhasin Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Black Bikini Pairer With Cropped Sweater; Watch

Neha Bhasin sizzled the internet in her latest Instagram post.

Neha Bhasin sizzled the internet in her latest Instagram post.

Neha Bhasin set the internet on fire after she shared a sizzling video of herself sporting a black bikini.

Popular singer and former reality show contestant Neha Bhasin, known for hit songs like ‘Kuchh Khaas’, ‘Asalaam-e-Ishqum’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, and more, gained popularity when she showed her true self on Bigg Boss OTT. She often makes the news for her stunning appearance in social media posts, which has earned her a massive fan following in recent years. Maintaining that trajectory, Neha Bhasin set her social media feed ablaze with a sizzling slideshow of pictures, in which she can be seen sporting a bikini.

On Saturday, Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram handle and shared the clip, in which she can be seen standing on a rocky surface near a body of water, likely at a beach or a coastal area. She is wearing a black bikini bottom paired with a light-colored, loose-knit, cropped sweater. She struck several poses as the background featured the calm sea and a clear sky during what appears to be either early morning or late afternoon. She wrote the caption, “Wrap me in your rays Ps : comments off as you are in my world I am not in yours. Enjoy in silence. #nehabhasin #alaçatı.”

Starting her career with the popular all-girls pop group Viva, Neha Bhasin has lent her voice for chartbusters in many languages including Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi. Her popular tracks include Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashni (Bharat) and Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) in. She was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Neha Bhasin’s song Oot Patangi was chosen as Spotify’s artist of the month in 2021 by Times Square Billboard.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the singer had opened up about being body shamed at the beginning of her career. In the interview, she said, “I am vocal about body positivity because I don’t want young girls to face body shaming. I had to face it, and it impacted my life in a very negative way.”

Neha was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 where her chemistry with fellow co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal was much talked about. The singer is often spotted by the paparazzi, heading out to the gym and taking care of her fitness.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team.



