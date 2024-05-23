বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sexy Video! Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold in a Very Racy Skintight Gown, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

priyanka chopra sexy video hot photos 2024 05 b8c6a3589a489e5b87b8a786c388d806


Priyanka Chopra goes bold in a very plunging body-hugging gown.

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s skintight gown with a plunging neckline will make your jaw drop. Check out her sexy video here.

Priyanka Chopra is turning up the heat on the internet with her sexy video from her recent photoshoot. The actress looked sizzling hot in a very plunging black gown with dangerously low neckline as she did a promotional shoot for an Italian luxury fashion house, Bulgari.

Priyanka’s incredible look consisted of a black skintight dress featuring a plunging neckline and pockets. She accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece by the brand, a massive diamond rock and stunning bracelet. As for her glam, Priyanka opted for smokey eyes, a rosy lip and wavy locks.

In a video, shared on X, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her bombshell figure in the sexy outfit as she strikes a series of sensuous poses inside an elevator.

Priyanka Chopra was a part of Bulgari’s 140th-anniversary gala dinner held in Rome recently. This particular event brought together some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Apart from Priyanka, Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi and Liu Yifei were present at the event.

Just a few days ago, Anne Hathaway opened up about the idea of working with Priyanka Chopra in the future. When asked if they had discussed any potential film projects, The Devil Wears Prada actress exclusively told us, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected.”

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, continues to make waves in Hollywood. She has recently completed filming for her upcoming movie, Heads Of State, which also features big names like Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, this action-packed movie is highly anticipated and marks another milestone in Priyanka’s Hollywood career.

