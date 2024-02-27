মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৪ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning fifties propel Delhi Capitals to 9-wicket win over UP Warriorz | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৪ ৩:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals secured a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz, thanks to fluent fifties by Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, along with veteran pacer Marizanne Kapp’s exceptional opening spell in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) match in Bengaluru on Monday.
Kapp’s remarkable figures of 3 for 5 in her four overs laid the foundation for DC’s victory, restricting UP Warriorz to a total of 119 for nine.
Shafali Verma (64 not out) and captain Meg Lanning (51) then showcased a stunning display of batting, easily chasing down the 120-run target in just 14.3 overs.

Shafali, who was dropped on 48, and Lanning dominated the UP bowlers from the outset. Shafali reached her fifty in 36 balls with a massive six off Deepti Sharma, while Lanning reached her own fifty in 42 balls.
Lanning’s dismissal, just one run shy of victory, did little to deter the inevitable outcome.
Earlier, Kapp’s devastating opening spell saw the dismissals of Vrinda for a duck and McGrath, followed by the crucial wicket of Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy.
Despite Shweta Sehrawat‘s aggressive innings (45), including a slog-swept six, the regular fall of wickets limited Warriorz to a total that couldn’t challenge Delhi Capitals’ formidable batting lineup.
In the end, Delhi Capitals comfortably chased down the target, showcasing their dominance in the WPL encounter.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

