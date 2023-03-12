রবিবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Shafali Verma took pitch out of equation against Gujarat Giants: Meg Lanning | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১২, ২০২৩ ১২:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
1678603850 photo



msid 98578179,imgsize 41900

NEW DELHI: Captain Meg Lanning on Saturday lauded Shafali Verma after the swashbuckling batter powered Delhi Capitals to a resounding 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Shafali smashed an unbeaten 76 off just 28 balls in a small run chase.
After Marizanne Kapp’s 4-0-15-5 blew away the Gujarat Giants, who could manage a mere 105/9 in their 20 overs, Shafali hammered five sixes and 10 fours in the company of Lanning (21 not out) to power Delhi Capitals to a 10-wicket win.
“I did not see that coming from Shafali, I do not think anyone did,” said Lanning to the media after the match here at the DY Patil Stadium.
“She played to her strengths and got on a roll and when that happens in T20 cricket you just got to be going with it.”
The Delhi Capitals captain said the pitch assisted the pacers early on.
“The pitch was a new-ball wicket. The was a little bit (of help) there if you got it in the right areas which we felt like we did,” Lanning said.
“But Shafali took the wicket out of the equation, she backed herself, played to her strengths, stayed still and hit straight. On these wickets if you do that, you are going to be successful. I loved standing at the other end watching her do her thing,” she added.
Lanning praised Marizanne Kapp for her stunning five-for that set the platform for Delhi Capitals.
“She just bowled her stock ball with the natural length. She was able to get a little bit out of the wicket. She had been a little bit down, I do not think she has bowled that badly throughout the tournament, that is the nature of the game. But to see her get some rewards was good,” Lanning said.
Gujarat Giants head coach Rachael Haynes admitted that her side made an error by leaving out Sophia Dunkley, whose 65 against Royal Challengers Bangalore made the difference.
“Marizanne is a great bowler and I do not want to take anything away from her. To take a batter out who had performed in the game before (last match), I am not sure (if) that was the right call,” Haynes said.
“We have had two players in this tournament who made half-centuries and Dunk’s (Sophia Dunkley) was probably one of the best T20 innings I have seen in quite some time. We need to (have) the in-form players batting in this competition, the best players facing the most balls and unfortunately a good bowler just went through us tonight,” she added.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm tular gudam ok qqwwrr
২০ ঘণ্টার চেষ্টায় নিভলো তুলার গুদামের আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1678603850 photo
Shafali Verma took pitch out of equation against Gujarat Giants: Meg Lanning | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Money Plant 1
Vaastu Tips For Money: ম্যাজিকাল প্ল্যান্ট! চেনা এই গাছ দিতে পারে প্রচুর অর্থ, দারিদ্রতা ঘোচাতে আজই বাড়িতে আনুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
oscars 2023
With RRR, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers, Will India Triumph; The Question on Everyone’s Lips
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1644302432 photo

2nd ODI: India look to seal series against West Indies | Cricket News

 singer 20220905133048

রাজধানীতে সিঙ্গারের শো-রুমকে ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা

 wm italydrought1

উত্তর ইতালিতে খরা, জরুরি অবস্থা জারি

 wm MBS turkey

খাশোগি হত্যার পর প্রথমবার তুরস্কে সৌদি যুবরাজ

 travel

Best Travel Apps Every Traveler Should Know About

 1622445267 high court

কঠোর লকডাউনেও খোলা থাকছে হাইকোর্টের তিনটি বেঞ্চ – Corporate Sangbad

 1655296425 photo

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City to UEFA | Football News

 wm HSC Result on Mobile Screen 30 01 2021

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার পুনর্মূল্যায়নের ফলপ্রকাশ

 1628329962 bigg boss ott contestant muskan jattana

There Has Never Been Any Interesting Contestant in Bigg Boss, Says Muskan Jattana

 cover louki

ওজন কমাতে চান? আজ থেকেই লাউয়ের রস খান, রক্তচাপ ও কোলেস্টেরলও নিয়ন্ত্রণে রাখে এই জুস