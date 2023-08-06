Shah Rukh Khan Avoids Paparazzi as He Attends Amritpal Singh’s Birthday Bash; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined Karan Johar and many others at producer Amritpal Singh’s birthday party on Saturday night. However, the actor chose to avoid the cameras yet again. The paparazzi spotted the Jawan star making his way to the party but couldn’t get a look at him owing to the black curtains placed in his car. However, the cameras did spot his manager, Pooja Dadlani, confirming that the actor and his team are at the party.

Shah Rukh has been busy with his work lately. The actor has the highly-anticipated film Jawan releasing in September. Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh is rumoured to be seen in a double role. He is said to be playing the role of a father and his identical son. The team recently dropped the first song, titled Zinda Banda.

While Shah Rukh and Atlee are keeping details about Jawan under the wraps, the superstar has confirmed that the film will be high on action. His statement was backed with an action-packed preveu. Shah Rukh opened up about his expectations from the film during an AMA session last month.

During an Ask SRK session, a fan asked him: “Pathan broke the box office, now you are bringing Jawan, so what are your expectations from this film?” Responding to this, Shah Rukh Khan stated that all he can do is just “entertain” the viewers. “There is always only one hope. I can just entertain you all! Hope you enjoy it, young man,” he replied.

Produced by Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, among others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.