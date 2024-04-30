Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Hugs & kisses’: Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens – Watch | Cricket News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shared a special moment with former India captain Sourav Ganguly during the IPL clash between KKR and Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.Ganguly, who played a pivotal role as KKR’s star player and inaugural captain in the 2008 edition of the Indian Premier League, now serves as the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals.The nostalgic reunion between Khan and Ganguly added an extra layer of sentiment to the highly anticipated encounter.

In the match, KKR emerged victorious, clinching a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. The win bolstered KKR’s position in the IPL standings, with six victories from nine matches, placing them second on the points table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, with five wins from 11 games, currently occupy the sixth spot.

The match itself witnessed captivating performances, with Phil Salt ‘s aggressive innings of 68 and Varun Chakravarthy’s impressive bowling figures of 3-16 stealing the spotlight. Chakravarthy’s prowess as a mystery spinner spearheaded KKR’s disciplined bowling effort, restricting Delhi Capitals to 153/9 amidst sweltering conditions at the historic Eden Gardens.

As the players battled the intense heat, Salt’s partnership with Sunil Narine set the stage for KKR’s successful chase, reaching the target with 3.3 overs to spare, much to the delight of the fervent fans in attendance.

With the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, players from all IPL franchises are eager to make a lasting impression on their respective national selectors. Salt’s scintillating form underscores the significance of IPL performances in shaping international selections.

As the IPL season unfolds, moments of camaraderie, nostalgia, and exhilarating cricketing action continue to captivate audiences worldwide, reaffirming the league’s status as one of the premier cricketing spectacles on the global stage.