Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Why Akshaye Khanna First Rejected His Viral Dhurandhar Look | Bollywood News

From Shah Rukh Khan cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to Akshaye Khanna rejecting his viral Dhurandhar look, check updates here

Buzz around Jailer 2 has intensified after veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty dropped what many are reading as a major hint about Shah Rukh Khan’s possible involvement in the much-anticipated sequel. While the makers have made no official announcement yet, Mithun’s remarks have been enough to set fan speculation into overdrive, especially given the scale at which director Nelson Dilipkumar is expected to mount the film.

One of the most talked-about elements of Dhurandhar — Akshaye Khanna’s imposing on-screen presence — nearly took a very different shape. The look that has now taken over social media, inspired reels, and become inseparable from the character of Rehman Dakait was something the actor himself wasn’t fully convinced about at first. Since the film’s release, Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of the crime kingpin has sparked constant conversation. From his dramatic entry at a political rally set to “Lutt Le Gaya” to the now-viral “Fa9la” sequence where Rehman Dakait is crowned Sher-E-Baloch, the character’s visual identity has played a huge role in its impact. But behind the scenes, getting that look right involved long discussions, rethinking ideas, and Akshaye pushing back until it felt honest.

Imani Dia Smith, a former Broadway child actress best known for her role in The Lion King, has died at the age of 25. Smith was found with multiple stab wounds at a residence in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 21, following a 911 call reporting a stabbing. According to a press release issued on December 23 by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Smith was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation was immediately launched following the incident.

Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the killing of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note. She expressed concern over the horrific act and called it ‘barbaric’. In a strongly worded note, Janhvi wrote, “What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don’t know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni offered fans a glimpse into the Kapoor family’s Christmas celebrations as she shared pictures featuring her brother Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. The intimate sneak peek quickly caught attention on social media, giving fans a look at the family’s festive moments together. Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter. “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man #gratefulthankfulblessed,” read the caption. Fans also reacted.

