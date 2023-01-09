সোমবার , ৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৫শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Looks Hot in New Photo Shoot, KGF 3 Might Go on Floors in 2025

srk yash


Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 22:28 IST

SRK looks hot in Daboo Ratnani's photo; KGF producer shares update on 3rd chapter.

Fans find Shah Rukh Khan’s latest photo hot, the 3rd chapter of Yash starrer KGF will not go on floors anytime soon. Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.

Dabboo Ratnani shared a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan, sending the netizens into a frenzy. The picture is from one of their photoshoots and sees King Khan striking an impressive pose for the camera. He looks dashing in a casual t-shirt which he paired with a green jacket and denim. Looking as handsome as ever, SRK stares intensely at the camera. Needless to say, one photo of the superstar was enough to make his fans excited.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Looks OH-So-Hot for Dabboo Ratnani’s Photoshoot, Netizens Awestruck

When Yash starrer KGF was released, it left the audience completely impressed. The sequel of the film only surpassed all expectations and broke several box office records. While fans are now waiting for KGF 3, here’s some heartbreaking news for all. In a recent interview, Hombale Films’ Vijay Kirgandur revealed that KGF 3 is not happening ‘anytime soon’ because the director Prashanth Neel is busy.

Read: KGF 3 Not Coming ‘Anytime Soon’, Yash Starrer To Go On Floors By 2025; Producer Shares Shocking Updates

Shah Rukh Khan is called ‘King Khan’ for a reason. The actor is widely loved by all and never fails to leave his fans even more impressed with his kind gestures. On Sunday too, ‘Proud of Shah Rukh Khan’ was trending on Twitter as fans hailed the Pathaan actor for donating money to the victim’s mother in Delhi’s brutal hit-and-run Kanjhawala case.

Read: ‘Proud of Shah Rukh Khan’ Trends As Actor’s NGO Donates Money To Mother of Kanjhawala Case

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left her fans in complete awe with the latest picture from the sets of Shaakuntalam. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo that looked from her training session for Shakuntalam. In the click, Samantha was seen flaunting her curves. Along with the picture, she also shared a video of her pet dog Sasha lying on a couch.

Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Curves In BTS Pic From Shaakuntalam, Says ‘Toughest Part Was…’

Swara Bhasker’s latest social media post has left everyone wondering if she is dating somebody. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with a mystery man. The two were seen sharing a cozy moment. However, the man’s face was not visible as it was hidden in Swara’s hair.

Read: Swara Bhasker Sparks Dating Rumours After She Says ‘This Could Be Love’ In Recent Post

