Shah Rukh Khan Plants A Kiss On Mona Singh’s Head At His 58th Birthday Bash; Photos Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on November 2. It was a star-studded celebration with all major Bollywood celebrities marking their presence. And now many pictures from the last night are going viral on social media. Among them, one of the pictures has caught everyone’s attention featuring the birthday boy himself posing with Mona Singh.

On Friday, Mona Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of selfies from the birthday bash. In the snaps, one can see Shah Rukh Khan sporting a glamorous black outfit and Mona Singh smiling ear-to-ear. SRK also planted a kiss on Mona Singh’s forehead as she gleamed with happiness. She also penned a short note as her caption. It read, “Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas ❤️❤️ happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash #bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh turned 58 on Thursday. On his birthday, Rajkumar Hirani released the teaser of Dunki. The film is slated to release on Christmas this year. The teaser confirmed that SRK is working with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

Sharing the teaser on X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

SRK also met with fans at a special fan meet his team organised. On At the event, SRK danced to his songs from Jawan and Pathaan and spoke about his upcoming film Dunki. He shared a video from the event on social media and wrote, “Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!!!”