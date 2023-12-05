মঙ্গলবার , ৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Rocks Casual Look as he Gets Papped at Airport Ahead of Dunki Release; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ৬:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan airport 2023 12 170f18926e7b741e6ec286217454adf7


Last Updated: December 04, 2023, 21:49 IST

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

The film features an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that includes, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon in Dunki which is his third release of the year. The film has already created a buzz among the audience and there are reports that the trailer will be released soon. However, amid this today the actor was spotted at the airport in casual looks. Shah Rukh Khan was seen donning a laid-back ensemble that perfectly blended comfort and style.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a pair of denim jeans paired with a classic white T-shirt, the actor completed his look with a denim jacket and a pair of sneakers. Shah Rukh Khan managed to make a fashion statement, proving once again why he is considered king of Bollywood. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen praising and calling him the ‘king of Bollywood’.

Watch the video here:

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “With 16 days to go for release, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are ready to introduce the audience to the world of Dunki. They will open up the key plot points, and give the audience an indication of the heartwarming tale that has got them together.” Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey that they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The highly anticipated film features an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that includes, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film marks the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what cinematic magic their collaboration will result in, considering Rajkumar’s filmography includes only blockbuster hits like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

Two songs from the film have already been released. Lutt Putt Gaya was released on November 22 and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se was released more recently on December 1. The film is slated to be released in the theatres around Christmas this year.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAONNEWS 3 800x420
চট্টগ্রামের ১৬ আসনে ১১৮ জনের মনোনয়নপত্র বৈধ, বাতিল ৩০
বাংলাদেশ
1701738560 photo
ECB launches cricket regulator to tackle discrimination | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
shah rukh khan airport 2023 12 170f18926e7b741e6ec286217454adf7 16x9
Shah Rukh Khan Rocks Casual Look as he Gets Papped at Airport Ahead of Dunki Release; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Banglalink News Photo 04 12 2023 800x420
তরুণদেরকে এআই ব্যবহারে উৎসাহ দিচ্ছে বাংলালিংক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1684653355 photo

IPL 2023: We were put under lot of pressure but we never gave up, says Krunal Pandya

 received 627007899480850

জামালপুরে মেয়েকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে গ্রেপ্তার বাবা

 wm dipu moni ssc rejult ok o

২৮ বছরে মেয়েদের পাসের হার বেড়েছে আড়াই গুণ: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 wm ukra

ইউক্রেনে আরও ২০০ মিলিয়ন ডলারের সামরিক সহায়তা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের

 wm on obaidul kader vofdvkfd

শেখ হাসিনা-শেখ রেহানা চান নাম পদ্মাসেতুই থাকবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm jogonath varsity 800x416

জবির ম্যানেজমেন্ট বিভাগের পুনর্মিলনী ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি

 asteroid1

ডিসেম্বরে পৃথিবীকে অতিক্রম করবে এই পাঁচটি গ্রহাণু, ভয়ের কারণ আছে কি? জানাচ্ছেন বিজ্ঞানীরা – News18 Bangla

 received 645697446710639

মোহনপুর আ.লীগের ত্রিবার্ষিক সম্মেলন নেতৃত্বে আবারও সালাম-মফিজ

 wm CTG Madrasa Student 800x416

উধাও ছাত্র, মাদরাসা বলছে ‘জ্বিনের কারসাজি’

 diabetes sugar

Looking to Reverse Diabetes? Follow These Expert Tips