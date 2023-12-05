Shah Rukh Khan Rocks Casual Look as he Gets Papped at Airport Ahead of Dunki Release; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon in Dunki which is his third release of the year. The film has already created a buzz among the audience and there are reports that the trailer will be released soon. However, amid this today the actor was spotted at the airport in casual looks. Shah Rukh Khan was seen donning a laid-back ensemble that perfectly blended comfort and style.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a pair of denim jeans paired with a classic white T-shirt, the actor completed his look with a denim jacket and a pair of sneakers. Shah Rukh Khan managed to make a fashion statement, proving once again why he is considered king of Bollywood. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen praising and calling him the ‘king of Bollywood’.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “With 16 days to go for release, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are ready to introduce the audience to the world of Dunki. They will open up the key plot points, and give the audience an indication of the heartwarming tale that has got them together.” Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey that they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The highly anticipated film features an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that includes, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film marks the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what cinematic magic their collaboration will result in, considering Rajkumar’s filmography includes only blockbuster hits like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

Two songs from the film have already been released. Lutt Putt Gaya was released on November 22 and Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se was released more recently on December 1. The film is slated to be released in the theatres around Christmas this year.