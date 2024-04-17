বুধবার , ১৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Screams ‘Woo-hoo’ As Sunil Narine Scores 1st T20 Century in KKR vs RR IPL Match | Watch

এপ্রিল ১৭, ২০২৪ ৭:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan cheers for sunil narine 2024 04 b87e2de81ad8f42a1111e5aa60258310


Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens.

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has the best reaction to Sunil Narine hitting his maiden T20 century in KKR vs RR IPL match.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was once again seen cheering for her IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday evening. The actor was caught on camera clapping and hooting for his boys as they played against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on their home turf. A video of SRK screaming “woo-hoo” after KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine scored his maiden century in the T20 format, has been going viral on the internet.

SRK’s biggest fan club shared the video on its official X handle and wrote, “Another video of King Khan’s priceless reaction to Sunil Narine’s century.” A fan commented, “It is so much fun to see his joy.”

However, despite Sunil Narine’s brilliant innings, Rajasthan beat Kolkata by two wickets off the last ball by chasing down the highest total in IPL history. Soon after the match got over, SRK was seen interacting with his team on the field. Check out the pics here:

Last week, Shah Rukh, along with daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and actor Ananya Panday arrived in Eden Gardens for KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants’ Indian Premier League team (IPL) match. The actor was seen cheering for his team and talking with AbRam during the match. The actor co-owns the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Several fan pages of the actor took to X to share pictures and videos of the ‘Jawan’ star in a purple jersey. Shah Rukh was seen standing and waving at fans from the stadium. “Shah Rukh Khan: Lighting up Kolkata Knight Riders’ journey to triumph with his unmatched fervor!” read a caption of a fan post on X.

Shah Rukh also attended Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad’s match at Eden Gardens on March 23. He was also seen in Visakhapatnam cheering for his team after they beat Delhi Capitals in the match. Pictures of him giving a hug to Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav went insanely viral on social media.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

