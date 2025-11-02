Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Net Worth, 60 Facts, And Is SRK The World’s Richest Actor? | Movies News

Last Updated: November 02, 2025, 06:08 IST

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday 2025: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, marking a remarkable journey that spans over three decades, 100+ films, and countless iconic moments. To celebrate his milestone birthday, SRK has announced a special film festival dedicated to his cinematic legacy. Screenings will take place across India and select international theatres, allowing fans to relive some of his most memorable performances on the big screen.

On Friday, the Dilwale actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message expressing his enduring love for cinema as he unveiled the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival. From Baazigar and DDLJ to Jawan, the celebration pays tribute to his evolution from a Delhi boy with dreams to one of the most beloved global superstars.

As King Khan celebrates this incredible milestone, here are 60 fascinating facts about Shah Rukh Khan that capture his life, journey, and enduring charm.

60 Fascinating Facts About Shah Rukh Khan

1. Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965, to parents Lateef Fatima Khan and Meer Tej Mohammad Khan.

2. His mother was an Oxford graduate and was also active in politics.

3. Khan’s dad was a freedom fighter and he too was an active member in the political scenario of the country at that time.

4. He has a sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, who stays with Khan in Mumbai.

5. His father died when he was a teenager and 10 years later, SRK’s mother too passed away.

6. In an interview with Global Freight Summit in Dubai, SRK revealed that his father died when he was 14 and mother when he was 24 years old.

7. The superstar hails from Delhi and has grown up in Rajender Nagar, Delhi.

8. He has completed his schooling from St. Columba’s School in Central Delhi.

9. Khan completed his graduation from Hansraj College of University Of Delhi and joined the Theatre Action Group under the mentorship of Barry John.

10. The global star left his masters at Jamia Milia Islamia midway to pursue acting.

11. SRK made his television debut in the 1980s and starred in serials like Fauji and Circus.

12. The Darr actor met his now wife, Gauri Khan in 1984, in Delhi.

13. Gauri’s family was hesitant about their daughter dating a young boy who was yet to make his career and the relationship went through many ups and downs.

14. The couple finally got married in 1991 in Hindu and Muslim ceremonies.

15. Vivek Vaswani, producer of SRK’s film, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman once revealed that Khan took Gauri to Darjeeling after the wedding because he had to shoot a song for the film.

16. The global star moved to Mumbai, the City Of Dreams, in 1991 to carve his path in Bollywood.

17. He made his bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992 alongside Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti and others.

18. Early on in his career, SRK took dark and intense roles in films like Darr and Baazigar.

19. After Darr and Baazigar, came Dilwale Dulahaniya Le Jayenge in 1995, which led SRK to superstardom.

20. DDLJ made SRK the iconic romantic hero that he is today. His charming portrayal of Raj won the audiences over.

21. After DDLJ, SRK gave a lot of successful films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and so many more, establishing him as the perfect romantic hero.

22. Aryan Khan, SRK’s first child was born in 1997.

23. He made his debut in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and portrayed the childhood character of Shah Rukh Khan.

24. Aryan Khan completed his education from Seven Oaks School, London, and moved to University Of Southern California for higher studies.

25. Aryan Khan, who recently won accolades for his directorial debut film, Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has also given his voice in animated films like The Incredibles and The Lion King along with father.

26. SRK’s daughter Suhana was born in 2000 and just like her brother, she too has completed her studies abroad.

27. Suhana made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

28. His youngest son, Abran Khan was born in May 2013 and studies in the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

29. SRK’s bungalow Mannat was purchased by the actor in 2001 for Rs 13.01 crore.

30. Mannat was earlier known as Villa Vienna and Khan bought it from Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust.

31. Mannat was originally built and owned by Nariman A. Dubash, and was classified as Grade III heritage property.

32. SRK had once revealed in his documentary, The Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan, that buying Mannat was one of the most difficult things of his life.

33. In 2009, SRK received a Doctorate in the field of Arts and Culture from University of Bedfordshire.

34. In 2015, he also got the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from University Of Edinburgh

35. In 2019, Khan received Doctorate of Philanthropy as well from University of Law, London.

36. He has also written a book, titled, Twenty Years Of A Decade.

37. In 2009, SRK had invested in a solar electricity project which gave electricity to 7 villages in Odisha and it benefited 270 families.

38. He also became the first Indian to win the special UNESCO Award back in 2011.

39. In 2013, in remembrance of his late father, SRK founded the MEER foundation which helps acid attack survivors.

40. SRK founded Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002 and has produced various films like RA-One, Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, Dilwale, and many more.

41. SRK hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2007.

42. After KBC, SRK also hosted Kya Aap Panchvi Pass Se Tez Hain which the parody of an American game show.

43. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Khan has a whopping net worth of Rs 12,490 Crore.

44. This staggering net worth has made him the richest actor in Bollywood.

45. SRK has now officially joined the Billionaires club for the first time.

46. The actor has left Hollywood stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jerry Seinfeld behind in terms of wealth.

47. In 2024, SRK’s net worth was $870 million.

48. SRK also owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has won 3 IPL seasons

49. SRK has an insane car collection with brands like Bugatti and Rolls Royce.

50. SRK interviews people from around the world in his Talk show TED Talks India Nayi Soch

51. SRK won his first National Film Award For Best Actor for Jawan in 2025,

52. SRK attended the Met Gala 2025.

53. SRK has completed 33 years in the industry.

54. SRK is all set to star with daughter Suhana Khan in King.

55. SRK has appeared in more than hundred films and ruled the hearts of millions of people.

56. SRK did a cameo role in his son’s directorial debut series, Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

57. He will next be seen in King, which will also star Deepika Padukone.

58. SRK has over 48 million followers on Instagram.

59. SRK has 43.7 million followers on X.

60. Many of SRK’s iconic films like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Dil Se, Om Shanti Om and even Jawan will re-release in theatres on October 31.

First Published: November 02, 2025, 06:08 IST

