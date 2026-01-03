শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shah Rukh Khan's King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News

  শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News


If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War could adopt the Dhurandhar strategy and arrive in two parts.

Shah Rukh Khan's King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar?

Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar?

Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Dhurandhar’, starring Ranveer Singh, has been creating havoc at the box office, right from the time it released in theatres. The film is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon, and has been ruling the box office, nearly a month after its release. While the first part of Dhurandhar released on December 5, the second part will arrive in March, and is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Amid the success of the Ranveer Singh starrer, Bollywood Hungama reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ may follow the ‘Dhurandhar’ strategy and release in two parts.

‘Dhurandhar’ Effect: ‘King’ And ‘Love And War’ May Release In Two Parts

Bollywood Hungama reports that there are very high-level discussions in Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s camp around the release of ‘King’, and ‘Love And War’. A source told the portal, “Both King and Love And War are big-budget spectacles and have gone beyond what was on paper when it comes to the cost of production. As Dhurandhar has set a trend, both SRK and Bhansali are individually contemplating splitting their epics into two parts and releasing them in a gap of less than 6 months.”

The Bollywood Hungama report further claims that Love And War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal could arrive in August 2026 and January 2027, while Shah Rukh Khan’s King is contemplating September 2026 and March 2027. However, the report states that these are only preliminary discussions, and no final call has been taken.

“This will happen only if the two stalwarts have enough footage to split their films into two parts. Right now, they are both shooting for the film, and these are just preliminary discussions while dissecting the success of Dhurandhar. A final call on whether the films should arrive in a single part or two will be taken on the edit table,” said the source.

The insider further added, “Two parts doesn’t only mean more money from satellite and digital, but also more creative freedom to explore sub-tracks. Dhurandhar has infused a fresh perspective in all creators as well as business honchos. The next few months will be exciting.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. It will lock horns at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic, which is also slated to release on the same day.

January 03, 2026, 07:39 IST

News movies bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar?
