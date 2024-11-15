শুক্রবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৪ ২:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch


Last Updated:

The Kabir Singh star joined the photographers to capture his wife in her stunning outfit, showing off his skills as a doting husband.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput Kapoor in 2015.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput Kapoor in 2015.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were spotted serving major couple goals at a recent Tira Beauty event in Mumbai, where Shahid was caught taking adorable photos of Mira on his phone. The Kabir Singh star joined the photographers to capture his wife in her stunning outfit, showing off his skills as a doting husband and leaving fans swooning over their sweet bond.

But while the internet was gushing over Shahid’s affectionate gesture, something else in the background stole the spotlight. Fans couldn’t help but notice a giant poster of Kareena Kapoor at the event. Kareena, who is the brand ambassador for Tira, shares a unique history with Shahid, as they dated for several years before calling it quits in 2007. Comments flooded the viral video, with one user cheekily noting, “Legends focus on Kareena Kapoor,” while another wrote, “Piche Kareena ka picture hai lol.”

The unexpected crossover of Shahid and Kareena (in poster form, at least) made fans nostalgic, who remember the former couple’s films together, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge, and the beloved Jab We Met. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met became an iconic romantic comedy, with fans still holding fond memories of their on-screen chemistry, despite their real-life breakup.

After their split, both Kareena and Shahid moved on with their lives. Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and is now a proud mom to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid, on the other hand, married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple shares two children, Misha and Zain. Reflecting on his marriage, Shahid has often expressed gratitude, saying that Mira brings balance to his life and makes him feel “normal.”

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon, with Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also in pivotal roles. The film, backed by Dinesh Vijan, received a warm response at the box office. Shahid’s next project, Deva, is an action thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde. Originally set for a Dussehra 2024 release, it’s now scheduled to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025.

News movies Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন Cooking recipe how to make lemon rice easily at home
রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন রেস্টুরেন্ট নাকি বাড়িতে রান্না? খেয়ে বোঝা হবে শক্ত! লেমন রাইসের সহজ রেসিপি জেনে নিন Cooking recipe how to make lemon rice easily at home
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch
Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bengal Village Boy Success Story: জিরো থেকে হিরো! এক সময়ের পরিযায়ী শ্রমিক এখন বড় মালিক, কাজ দিচ্ছেন হাজার কর্মীকে, বাংলার গ্রামের ছেলের গর্বের কাহিনি
Bengal Village Boy Success Story: জিরো থেকে হিরো! এক সময়ের পরিযায়ী শ্রমিক এখন বড় মালিক, কাজ দিচ্ছেন হাজার কর্মীকে, বাংলার গ্রামের ছেলের গর্বের কাহিনি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
উত্তুরে হাওয়ার খেলা শুরু! হাড় কাঁপানো শীত কবে থেকে? ফের বৃষ্টি হবে কী?
উত্তুরে হাওয়ার খেলা শুরু! হাড় কাঁপানো শীত কবে থেকে? ফের বৃষ্টি হবে কী?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
কোটালে বেড়েছে জল, গঙ্গাসাগরের চকফুলডুবিতে ভাসল এলাকা

কোটালে বেড়েছে জল, গঙ্গাসাগরের চকফুলডুবিতে ভাসল এলাকা

 এসএসসি-দাখিল পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

এসএসসি-দাখিল পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

 For us it is just pursuit of excellence: Virat Kohli | Cricket News

For us it is just pursuit of excellence: Virat Kohli | Cricket News

 টাঙ্গাইলে বধ্যভূমিতে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন ও বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচিতে গণহত্যা দিবস পালন

টাঙ্গাইলে বধ্যভূমিতে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন ও বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচিতে গণহত্যা দিবস পালন

 ২৬ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বিষয়ে সতর্ক থাকতে ইউজিসির গণবিজ্ঞপ্তি

২৬ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বিষয়ে সতর্ক থাকতে ইউজিসির গণবিজ্ঞপ্তি

 India vs England ODI 2022: India look to carry T20 template into ODI series | Cricket News

India vs England ODI 2022: India look to carry T20 template into ODI series | Cricket News

 This Mohammed Rafi Song For Guru Dutt Was Canned By SD Burman And Then …

This Mohammed Rafi Song For Guru Dutt Was Canned By SD Burman And Then …

 এবার গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দরের কমর্যজ্ঞ, ভিত্তিস্থাপন শনিবার

এবার গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দরের কমর্যজ্ঞ, ভিত্তিস্থাপন শনিবার

 Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s three quick wickets and Rohit Sharma’s sharp catch | Cricket News

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s three quick wickets and Rohit Sharma’s sharp catch | Cricket News

 থাকবে জিও সিনেমা, ইউপিআই, জিও সাভন, জিও ভারতের চমকদার ফোন – News18 Bangla

থাকবে জিও সিনেমা, ইউপিআই, জিও সাভন, জিও ভারতের চমকদার ফোন – News18 Bangla