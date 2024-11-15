Shahid Kapoor Clicks Wife Mira’s Pics At Event; Fans Spot Ex Kareena Kapoor In Background | Watch

Last Updated: November 15, 2024, 00:58 IST

The Kabir Singh star joined the photographers to capture his wife in her stunning outfit, showing off his skills as a doting husband.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput Kapoor in 2015.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were spotted serving major couple goals at a recent Tira Beauty event in Mumbai, where Shahid was caught taking adorable photos of Mira on his phone. The Kabir Singh star joined the photographers to capture his wife in her stunning outfit, showing off his skills as a doting husband and leaving fans swooning over their sweet bond.

But while the internet was gushing over Shahid’s affectionate gesture, something else in the background stole the spotlight. Fans couldn’t help but notice a giant poster of Kareena Kapoor at the event. Kareena, who is the brand ambassador for Tira, shares a unique history with Shahid, as they dated for several years before calling it quits in 2007. Comments flooded the viral video, with one user cheekily noting, “Legends focus on Kareena Kapoor,” while another wrote, “Piche Kareena ka picture hai lol.”

The unexpected crossover of Shahid and Kareena (in poster form, at least) made fans nostalgic, who remember the former couple’s films together, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge, and the beloved Jab We Met. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met became an iconic romantic comedy, with fans still holding fond memories of their on-screen chemistry, despite their real-life breakup.

After their split, both Kareena and Shahid moved on with their lives. Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and is now a proud mom to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Shahid, on the other hand, married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple shares two children, Misha and Zain. Reflecting on his marriage, Shahid has often expressed gratitude, saying that Mira brings balance to his life and makes him feel “normal.”

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon, with Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also in pivotal roles. The film, backed by Dinesh Vijan, received a warm response at the box office. Shahid’s next project, Deva, is an action thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde. Originally set for a Dussehra 2024 release, it’s now scheduled to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025.