শনিবার , ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shahid Kapoor Opens Up for 1st Time on Reuniting With Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘He’s Been the Reason Why…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৪ ৩:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
Shahid Kapoor Opens Up for 1st Time on Reuniting With Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘He’s Been the Reason Why…’


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Shahid Kapoor talks about reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Shahid Kapoor talks about reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Shahid Kapoor shares his excitement about reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj for a new action film, emphasising the importance of enjoying cinema over criticism.

At the IIFA Utsavam 2024, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the thrilling news of his reunion with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming film under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This collaboration has fans buzzing, especially with the talented Tripti Dimri joining the cast in what promises to be a big action commercial entertainer.

In a conversation with the media, Shahid reflected on the audience’s increasing critical nature towards films. When asked whether audiences were becoming overly analytical, he responded thoughtfully. “We’re trying to look into it as well. We want the audience to always be happy and satisfied. But I do feel that, yeah, art is something that should be appreciated,” he stated. He acknowledged that excessive scrutiny could diminish the enjoyment of cinema. “I stopped myself from doing it because I’ve been working for 21 years now. For me, it’s my job, my life. When you get too technical and critical, it takes away from your own ability to enjoy something.”

Shahid’s enthusiasm for reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj was palpable. Known for their successful collaborations in ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’, he expressed the challenges that come with taking on roles in Bhardwaj’s films. “It’s always earth-shatteringly difficult and challenging to do any part offered by him,” he remarked. He spoke about how pivotal Bhardwaj has been in his growth as an actor, allowing him to explore diverse characters. “He has definitely been the reason why I was able to discover myself in a different avatar as an actor.”

Discussing the new film, Shahid hinted at a refreshing shift in narrative. “This one is probably the most accessible, relatable subject that we’ve chosen. Sometimes we’ve chosen extremely intense subjects, which could be a bit too dark and broody. But this one is a lot more open. And I think a lot of people would be interested in a subject like this. So I’m very excited about that,” he explained.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

