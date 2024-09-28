Shahid Kapoor Opens Up for 1st Time on Reuniting With Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘He’s Been the Reason Why…’

At the IIFA Utsavam 2024, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the thrilling news of his reunion with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming film under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This collaboration has fans buzzing, especially with the talented Tripti Dimri joining the cast in what promises to be a big action commercial entertainer.

In a conversation with the media, Shahid reflected on the audience’s increasing critical nature towards films. When asked whether audiences were becoming overly analytical, he responded thoughtfully. “We’re trying to look into it as well. We want the audience to always be happy and satisfied. But I do feel that, yeah, art is something that should be appreciated,” he stated. He acknowledged that excessive scrutiny could diminish the enjoyment of cinema. “I stopped myself from doing it because I’ve been working for 21 years now. For me, it’s my job, my life. When you get too technical and critical, it takes away from your own ability to enjoy something.”

Shahid’s enthusiasm for reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj was palpable. Known for their successful collaborations in ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’, he expressed the challenges that come with taking on roles in Bhardwaj’s films. “It’s always earth-shatteringly difficult and challenging to do any part offered by him,” he remarked. He spoke about how pivotal Bhardwaj has been in his growth as an actor, allowing him to explore diverse characters. “He has definitely been the reason why I was able to discover myself in a different avatar as an actor.”

Discussing the new film, Shahid hinted at a refreshing shift in narrative. “This one is probably the most accessible, relatable subject that we’ve chosen. Sometimes we’ve chosen extremely intense subjects, which could be a bit too dark and broody. But this one is a lot more open. And I think a lot of people would be interested in a subject like this. So I’m very excited about that,” he explained.