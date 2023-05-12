শুক্রবার , ১২ মে ২০২৩ | ২৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shahid Kapoor’s Rare Photo With Son Zain Watching IPL Match Goes Viral, Fan Says ‘King With Prince’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১২, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shahid kapoor 1


Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. They have two children, Misha and Zain. (Photo: Instagram)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. They have two children, Misha and Zain. (Photo: Instagram)

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a cricket player in the Hindi remake of Jersey last year.

A rare photo of Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain Kapoor has surfaced on social media. The father-son duo recently attended an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium when they were snapped by fans.

A fan account shared the picture on social media in which Shahid and Zain can be seen hanging out at Wankhede Stadium. Shahid sported a grey T-shirt with a denim shirt and jeans. Needless to say, he looked dapper as always. On the other hand, young Zain wore a white T-shirt with jeans. He looked absolutely adorable.

In the picture, Shahid can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile while his son looks visibly serious. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the fan account wrote, “Our King With His Prince”. Check out the picture here:

Reportedly, not just Shahid Kapoor but Anushka Sharma and Anu Malik also attended the same match. Earlier, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians also shared a picture of the actor.

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a cricket player in the Hindi remake of Jersey last year. In the film, his actor-father Pankaj Kapur had played his coach. Next, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy along with Kriti Sanon. The film will mark their first collaboration together. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is going to be presented by Jio Studios and will be releasing digitally.

Besides this, Shahid recently made his OTT debut with Farzi and later confirmed that the season two of the show will also be happening.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1683845300 photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Winning shot was a great feeling as I wanted to finish the game: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ee81daf1 94d3 466a 9245 5eef0343aa73
পুরুষ ও মহিলাদের স্বাভাবিক ব্লাড প্রেসার কত হওয়া উচিৎ? রইল বয়স অনুযায়ী পুরো তালিকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shahid kapoor 1
Shahid Kapoor’s Rare Photo With Son Zain Watching IPL Match Goes Viral, Fan Says ‘King With Prince’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Untitled design 32 2
ট্যুইটারেও এবার ভয়েস এবং ভিডিও কল করা যাবে! হবে আরও বদল, জানালেন খোদ এলন মাস্ক!|| Twitter is going to include voice call and video call facility soon. Owner Elon Musk has twitted the news. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1635485823 photo

T20 World Cup: Onus on Rashid Khan to check Pakistan | Cricket News

 Netflix main

Netflix-এর নয়া ফিচার, এবার হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে শেয়ার করুন সিনামে বা সিরিজের মজার দৃশ্য

 wm ctg medical

চট্টগ্রামে ছুরিকাঘাতে প্রাণ গেল তরুণের

 demonitization indian rupee 2000 currency note after 90499096 e6bd 11ea 8811 9dd7c7000caf 3

দুরন্ত ও দুর্দান্ত সুযোগ কেননা বাড়িতে বসেই জিততে পারেন ২০ হাজার টাকা ৷ From home a great chance to win rupees twenty thousand rupees. – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20221114 WA0004

নাগরপুরে ধলেশ্বরী নদী ভাঙনে হুমকির মুখে শেখ হাসিনা সেতু

 1635268481 photo

It wasn’t ideal: Bavuma on timing of CSA directive on taking knee; says team is there for de kock | Cricket News

 Noakhali Child Journalist Traning Photo01.12.2021

নোয়াখালীতে শিশুদের সাংবাদিকতা বিষয়ে দুই দিনব্যাপী কর্মশালা উদ্বোধন

 1624691552 shweta tiwari 1

Shweta Tiwari Bursts into Tears As She Refuses to Perform Task

 untitled design 9 1

Five Healthy Alternatives to Rice

 1627568403 untitled design 2021 07 29t194923.756

Tripura CM Biplab Deb on I-PAC Row