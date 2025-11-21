শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News India all out for 0, Bangladesh won by wide: How Super Over drama unfolded at Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final | Cricket News ‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News Shardul Thakur to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube available for league stage | Cricket News ডেঙ্গুতে আক্রান্ত আরও ৪৩৬ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News ‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News ‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News ৩৩ দলের সমন্বয়ে ম্মিলিত সমমনা জোটের আত্মপ্রকাশ Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Shardul Thakur to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube available for league stage | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Shardul Thakur to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube available for league stage | Cricket News


Shardul Thakur will captain Mumbai for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Mumbai: All-rounder Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT), which will begin from November 26. Mumbai will play their league stage matches of the domestic T20 tournament at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.As TOI had reported on November 20, Mumbai will enjoy the services of India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube in the league stage of the tournament, who are both a part of the 17-man squad picked by the Mumbai selectors on Friday.Interestingly, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has been captaining the Mumbai Under-23 team this season, has been named as one of the two wicketkeepers in the side.Shardul successfully captained Mumbai in the league stage of the Ranji Trophy this season, with the side securing outright wins in three out of five matches.Mumbai are the defending champions in the tournament, having won the SMAT title last season under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. Veteran batsman Ajiyakha Rahane, who had scored 469 runs in nine matches at 58.62, including five half-centuries and a strike rate of 164.56, in Mumbai’s triumphant campaign last season, is a part of the squad.Mumbai will take on Railways in their first match on November 26, followed by clashes against Vidarbha on November 28, Andhra on November 30, Assam on December 2, Kerala on December 4, Chhattisgarh on December 6, Odisha on December 8.Squad: Shardul Thakur (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Suryansh Shedge, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sairaj Patil, Irfan Umair.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
India all out for 0, Bangladesh won by wide: How Super Over drama unfolded at Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final | Cricket News

India all out for 0, Bangladesh won by wide: How Super Over drama unfolded at Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final | Cricket News

‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News

‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News

Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News

Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — ‘One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain’ | Cricket News

Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — ‘One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain’ | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST