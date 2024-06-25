Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding; Karan Johar Confirms BREAK from Koffee With Karan

Sonakshi Sinha married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. After the civil marriage, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian, Dadar. The actress has been facing immense trolling for her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer. Amid all this, Sonakshi’s dad and actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha, has reacted to her civil marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha broke his silence on skipping his sister’s wedding. A news portal asked Luv the reason behind his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding. “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking,” Luv Sinha told Hindustan Times.

Karan Johar has confirmed that his popular chat show, Koffee with Karan, will not return for a new season this year. Karan said that he is taking a break this year to revamp the show and will be back with the 9th season in the second half of 2025.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani made the headlines over the weekend for his production house, Pooja Entertainment’s financial crisis. On Saturday, a crew member of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan accused the production of non-payment of the crew’s dues. To top it off, on Sunday, a report surfaced online that claimed Vashu has a Rs 250 crore debt on his hands and sold the production house’s 7-storey office building to tackle the debt. But who is Vashu Bhagnani?

A video has gone viral in which Dhanush’s bodyguard can be seen pushing a fan as he tried to film the actor at Juhu Beach in Mumbai today. The video featured Dhanush walking towards the beach with security while fans tried to capture videos of the actor.

