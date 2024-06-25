মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ১১ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding; Karan Johar Confirms BREAK from Koffee With Karan

জুন ২৫, ২০২৪ ২:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 34 2024 06 463b0474e2bebe7b401720d7d1b348bb


Shatrughan and Karan caught everyone's attention today.

Shatrughan and Karan caught everyone’s attention today.

Shatrughan Sinha gave his first reaction to Sonakshi’s wedding. Karan Johar said he will revamp his show.

Sonakshi Sinha married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. After the civil marriage, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian, Dadar. The actress has been facing immense trolling for her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer. Amid all this, Sonakshi’s dad and actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha, has reacted to her civil marriage.

Read More: Shatrughan Sinha REACTS for 1st Time to Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding: ’44 Years Ago, I Married a Very…’

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha broke his silence on skipping his sister’s wedding. A news portal asked Luv the reason behind his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding. “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking,” Luv Sinha told Hindustan Times.

Read More: Luv Sinha BREAKS Silence on Skipping Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding Amid Feud Rumours: ‘If I Feel I Can…’

Karan Johar has confirmed that his popular chat show, Koffee with Karan, will not return for a new season this year. Karan said that he is taking a break this year to revamp the show and will be back with the 9th season in the second half of 2025.

Read More: Karan Johar Confirms He Is Taking a BREAK from Koffee With Karan: ‘People Are Scared to Open Up…’

Producer Vashu Bhagnani made the headlines over the weekend for his production house, Pooja Entertainment’s financial crisis. On Saturday, a crew member of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan accused the production of non-payment of the crew’s dues. To top it off, on Sunday, a report surfaced online that claimed Vashu has a Rs 250 crore debt on his hands and sold the production house’s 7-storey office building to tackle the debt. But who is Vashu Bhagnani?

Read More: Who is Vashu Bhagnani, Producer Who Backed 3 of Bollywood’s Biggest Flops and Faces Rs250-Cr Debt?

A video has gone viral in which Dhanush’s bodyguard can be seen pushing a fan as he tried to film the actor at Juhu Beach in Mumbai today. The video featured Dhanush walking towards the beach with security while fans tried to capture videos of the actor.

Read More: Dhanush’s Bodyguard PUSHES Fan As He Tries To Film Actor At Juhu Beach; Video Goes Viral | Watch

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

