Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Wife Poonam’s Mother Rejected His Proposal: ‘Yeh Bihari, Gali Ka Gunda…’

Last Updated: November 27, 2024, 00:25 IST

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha reportedly got married in 1980.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside his wife, Poonam Sinha, daughter Sonakshi Sinha, and Sonakshi’s husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The candid conversation turned entertaining as the family shared lesser-known stories about their lives, including Shatrughan and Poonam’s unconventional love story.

During the episode, Archana Puran Singh asked Poonam if she or Shatrughan proposed first. Shatrughan quipped, “Inhone karvaya propose mujhse (She made me do it).” Poonam elaborated, revealing that her mother initially disapproved of the match. “His elder brother came to my house to talk to my mother. She said, ‘Not at all, we don’t want any boy from the film fraternity,’” Poonam recalled.

Shatrughan added a humorous yet revealing twist to the story, quoting Poonam’s mother: “She told my brother, ‘Have you seen your brother? Yeh bihari, gali ka gunda, aur humaari beti doodh ki dhuli hui, itni sundar, gori, aur Miss India.’” He further joked about their contrasting appearances, saying, “If you make us stand together and take a coloured photo, it would look black and white.”

The audience and fellow panelists burst into laughter as Shatrughan narrated the rejection. Despite the initial resistance, the couple tied the knot in 1980 and have been together ever since.

The Sinha family’s appearance on the Netflix show also dispelled ongoing rumours of a rift stemming from Sonakshi’s recent inter-caste marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

Known for its mix of comedy and heartfelt revelations, The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to entertain audiences. New episodes stream every Saturday at 8 PM, offering fresh insights into the lives of Bollywood’s biggest stars.