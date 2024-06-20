বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ জুন ২০২৪ | ৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Shatrughan Sinha Slams ‘Frustrated’ People Commenting on Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding: ‘I Will Be There’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২০, ২০২৪ ২:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sonakshi sinha wedding shatrughan sinha 2024 06 73377bf93ead42484113da533860e97f


Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Shatrughan Sinha was apparently upset with Sonakshi Sinha for not informing him about her wedding plans with Zaheer Iqbal.

Shatrughan Sinha has dismissed reports that claimed he was upset with his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha, for not informing him about her wedding plans. Sonakshi is all set to the tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 after seven years of dating. However, there were rumours doing the rounds that her family was not very happy about the actress’ upcoming nuptials.

Now, Shatrughan has finally addressed the rumours and called out those who are spreading “fake news” against her daughter’s wedding. “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I’m very proud of and immensely fond of,” Shatrughan told Times Now.com/Zoom. “She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

Shatrughan then made it clear that Sonakshi has “every right to choose her partner” and he is supportive of her decision. Commenting on his daughter’s husband-to-be, Shatrughan said, “Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live their life together. They look very nice together.”

He continued, “Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I’d like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business.”

Earlier, Luv Sinha had reacted to the reports of her sister’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in a conversation with ETimes. Luv chose to remain tight-lipped about the matter. He told ETimes, “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter.”

For the unversed, Shatrughan Sinha had earlier told Times Now.com/Zoom that he had no clue about his daughter Sonakshi’s wedding and added, “I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengue Preparation Series CTG City Corppration 19 06 2024
বর্ষা শুরু, মশার উৎপাতে ডেঙ্গুর শঙ্কা— তবু হাত গুটিয়ে চসিক
বাংলাদেশ
1718829126 photo
‘The slog sweep will come out now’: Irfan Pathan says you’ll see a real Virat Kohli in Super 8s |
খেলাধুলা
sonakshi sinha wedding shatrughan sinha 2024 06 73377bf93ead42484113da533860e97f
Shatrughan Sinha Slams ‘Frustrated’ People Commenting on Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding: ‘I Will Be There’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm HailsBerry MIT Intl COnference 19 06 2024
শতাধিক শিক্ষার্থী পেল এমআইটির এজগারটন সেন্টারের সার্টিফিকেট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1623075672 sushant singh rajput rhea chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty Top ‘Most Desirable’ List

 1646997210 photo

Ukraine team equals best ever Winter Paralympic performance | More sports News

 wm Jessore VC

যবিপ্রবিতে দ্বিতীয়বারের মতো ভিসি হলেন আনোয়ার হোসেন

 fb img 1549257828269 21376776435

[১] দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় ফের বাংলাদেশি খুন

 IMG 20220713 WA0006

ক্ষেতলালে প্রতিবন্ধী কিশোরীকে ধর্ষনের চেষ্টায় বৃদ্ধ আটক

 wm ukraine44

ইউক্রেন সীমান্তে সৈন্য সমাবেশ, বাড়ছে যুদ্ধের আশঙ্কা

 IMG 20220513 WA0003

জয়পুরহাটে হানিফ পরিবহনের সঙ্গে পিকআপ মুখোমুখি সংষর্ষে নিহত-১

 gph ispat

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে জিপিএইচ ইস্পাত – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220628 WA0000

জয়পুরহাটে ঔষধ কোম্পানির প্রতিনিধিগণকে লাঞ্ছিত ও হেনস্থার প্রতিবাদে সমাবেশ

 bjp flags

People in Kashmir Wary but Hopeful