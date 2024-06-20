Shatrughan Sinha Slams ‘Frustrated’ People Commenting on Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding: ‘I Will Be There’

Shatrughan Sinha has dismissed reports that claimed he was upset with his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha, for not informing him about her wedding plans. Sonakshi is all set to the tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 after seven years of dating. However, there were rumours doing the rounds that her family was not very happy about the actress’ upcoming nuptials.

Now, Shatrughan has finally addressed the rumours and called out those who are spreading “fake news” against her daughter’s wedding. “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I’m very proud of and immensely fond of,” Shatrughan told Times Now.com/Zoom. “She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

Shatrughan then made it clear that Sonakshi has “every right to choose her partner” and he is supportive of her decision. Commenting on his daughter’s husband-to-be, Shatrughan said, “Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live their life together. They look very nice together.”

He continued, “Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I’d like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business.”

Earlier, Luv Sinha had reacted to the reports of her sister’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in a conversation with ETimes. Luv chose to remain tight-lipped about the matter. He told ETimes, “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter.”

For the unversed, Shatrughan Sinha had earlier told Times Now.com/Zoom that he had no clue about his daughter Sonakshi’s wedding and added, “I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed.”