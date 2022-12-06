মঙ্গলবার , ৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

She Was Named After Doctor Who Delivered Her. Today, Lalu's Daughter is Making Her Name as the 'Ideal Beti'

rohini acharya


In 1979, Dr Kamla Achari — a renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician in Bihar — made a novel request to RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Dr Achari, who was employed at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, had just helped deliver Yadav’s second child, a girl, through caesarean and was approached by the politician to accept a token of gratitude. Refusing to take any gifts, the doctor had a humble suggestion — the new-born’s surname be named after her. It was a request that was readily agreed to and thus was born Rohini Acharya, who has today come to her ailing father’s aid by donating a kidney.

Born on June 1, 1979, Acharya is a doctor. She married Shamsher Singh, a software engineer and son of Yadav’s college friend Rai Ranvijay Singh, in 2002 and lives in Singapore with her husband, two sons and a daughter.

Before she stole the spotlight for her selfless gesture, Acharya made headlines for taking on the BJP and supporting her family members through posts on social media.

For instance, on March 22, 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to bang utensils on their balconies for five minutes to show their support for healthworkers fighting Covid-19, the 43-year-old opposed his plea.

In 2021, when her father fell ill, Acharya announced on social media that she would practice ‘Roza’ during Ramzan to pray for Yadav’s health.

In the latest instance, the politician’s daughter earned praise on social media as well as from Yadav’s detractors who hailed her for donating her kidney to her ailing father.

Before the surgery on December 5, she took to Twitter and said: “Ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck.” The latest update from her brother Tejashwi Yadav said both Yadav and his daughter were doing well after the transplant in Singapore.

Acharya earned praise from firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh, one of Yadav’s fiercest critics, who said she had set an example with her gesture.

Earlier, confirming media reports of her donation, Acharya had said on Twitter that it was “just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father”.

“It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all,” tweeted Acharya and shared a few photographs of her father on the social media platform, including one that showed her as a toddler on his lap.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

