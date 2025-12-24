Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Hania Aamir’s Pakistani Song Amid Indo-Pak Tensions; Internet Reacts | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 23:24 IST

Shehnaaz Gill shared a fun video grooving to the viral OST of Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, calling herself obsessed with the hit track.

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to the viral OST of Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

The popularity of Pakistani dramas and their original soundtracks continues to grow across borders, and 2025 has only amplified this cultural wave. With binge-worthy shows and emotionally charged music, several Pakistani OSTs have found massive audiences not just at home but also in India and beyond. One such drama currently dominating conversations is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir.

While the show has been praised for its gripping storyline and the lead pair’s chemistry, it is the OST that has truly captured hearts. Sung by Asim Azhar along with the legendary Sabri Sisters, the soulful track has topped music charts and enjoys immense popularity across South Asia. Despite recent digital restrictions in India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in late April 2025 after which Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar were restricted for Indian users, the song’s popularity has shown no signs of slowing down.

Shehnaaz Gill shares video grooving to Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Joining the growing list of admirers is Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen grooving to the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST. Clearly enjoying the track, Shehnaaz captioned the post, “Obsessed with this song, even more obsessed with myself.”

The video quickly grabbed attention online, with fans showering love on her carefree vibe. Singer Asim Azhar also reacted to the clip and commented, “Gaana toh no doubt acha hai.”

Shehnaaz rose to nationwide fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and later made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming. While the films didn’t deliver the stardom she had hoped for, Shehnaaz made a strong comeback in Punjabi cinema with Ikk Kudi. The film marked her debut as a producer in addition to playing the lead role and received widespread appreciation.

The success of Ikk Kudi has further strengthened Shehnaaz’s position in the industry. The woman-led Punjabi film reportedly collected around Rs 15 crore worldwide, an impressive feat for a regional release. It was also lauded for breaking away from male-dominated narratives in regional cinema.

Speaking about stepping into production, Shehnaaz told Hindustan Times, “My heart kept telling me this was the moment to do something big for myself. That inner voice is what pushed me to finally debut as a producer. I believed in the script so deeply that investing in it felt more like faith than risk.”

First Published: December 24, 2025, 23:23 IST