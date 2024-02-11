Shekhar Kapur Reveals Anil Kapoor, Boney Were Scared During Mr India: ‘Humara Sara Paisa Khatam…’

Director Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that actor Anil Kapoor was very scared while filming their famous 1987 movie, Mr. India, worried about whether it would do well at the box office. Written by Salim-Javed, Mr. India was produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Shekhar Kapur said Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were really nervous before Mr. India because they had put all their family’s money into making the superhero film – which was a new concept at that time – and revolved around an invisible man. “Anil Kapoor was scared the day the film began and also when it released. Woh darta bohot hai. Boney Kapoor and him were very scared, would wonder whether the film would work. ‘Humara saara paisa laga hua hai, puri family ka, khatam ho jayega.’ So that fear was there. There was no certainty if it would work,” he recalled.

During the production of Mr. India, the director mentioned that he would engage in discussions with his 11-year-old self, employing this younger version as a gauge to determine whether a shot or a line would resonate with children or not. “I have never made a film where all the characters are not me. I was Mogambo, I was hawa-hawai as well, and Mr India and all the kids. How else will you make it?” he said.

Mr India was released in 1987 and was produced by Boney Kapoor. The film starred Anil Kapoor as a man who manages an orphanage and gains access to a watch that makes him invisible. The film also starred Sridevi, who played the role of a stern journalist. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film also starred Amrish Puri as Mogambo, Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde. Mr India was a super hit at the box office.