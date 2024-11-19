Shekhar Ravjiani Says He ‘Lost’ His Voice Two Years Ago: ‘I Was Destroyed…’

Last Updated: November 19, 2024, 00:36 IST

Known for hits like Tujhe Bhula Diya and Bin Tere, Shekhar Ravjiani also acted in the 2016 film Neerja.

Shekhar Ravjiani shares that he thought he would never be able to sing again.

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, one half of the popular musical duo Vishal-Shekhar, recently opened up about a deeply personal health battle, revealing he lost his voice two years ago. Taking to Instagram, the musician shared the emotional journey that tested his resilience and spirit.

“Here’s something I have never spoken about before… I lost my voice two years ago,” Shekhar wrote in his post, describing his diagnosis of Left Vocal Cord Paresis. The condition left him devastated and uncertain about his future as a singer. “I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic… I thought I would never be able to sing again,” he confessed.

Shekhar described the impact his illness had on his family, saying, “My family was worried. Seeing them stressed out broke me even more. I prayed harder and didn’t stop working. I just kept pushing forward.”

While traveling to San Diego, Shekhar met Jeremy, who introduced him to Dr. Erin Walsh, a vocal specialist. Due to pandemic restrictions, they conducted therapy sessions via Zoom. “I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something,” he shared.

Dr. Walsh reassured Shekhar and encouraged him to stop blaming himself for his condition. Through dedicated sessions, she worked tirelessly to restore his voice. “Her determination and positivity brought my paralysed left vocal cord back to normal within weeks,” Shekhar revealed.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Shekhar shared, “I am absolutely fine now and can sing even better than I used to. Thank you, Dr. Erin Walsh, for being my angel on earth.”

Shekhar concluded his post with a message of hope for those struggling with similar challenges, especially post-COVID. “There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe. Always keep hope in your hearts. There will always be angels out there who will find you and heal you.”

