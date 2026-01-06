বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shin Min-Ah And Kim Woo-Bin Enjoy Honeymoon In Spain, Agency Reacts To Viral Pics | Korean News

  বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin are honeymooning in Spain following their wedding. Their agency confirms the destination after photos of the couple go viral.

South Korean stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have officially tied the knot after dating for nearly a decade.

Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin rang in the end of 2025 on a high note by officially tying the knot on December 20, turning their decade-long love story into a marriage. The beloved Korean celebrity couple hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony in Seoul, attended by close friends and industry peers, before heading off for a well-deserved honeymoon.

The wedding was officiated by revered Buddhist monk Pomnyun Sunim, while Kim Woo-Bin’s close friend and actor Lee Kwang-Soo took on the role of MC. Singer Car, the garden added a romantic touch to the celebrations by performing “Romantic Sunday,” an OST from Shin Min-Ah’s hit drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Following the celebrations, the newlyweds stepped away from the spotlight to enjoy some private time together.

In recent days, fans have been buzzing with excitement as photos allegedly showing the couple on their honeymoon began circulating online, offering glimpses into their post-wedding getaway.

Agency confirms Spain as honeymoon destination

On January 6, multiple photos reportedly featuring Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin surfaced online, with netizens claiming the couple had chosen Spain for their honeymoon. Shortly after the images went viral, their agency AM Entertainment confirmed the reports in a statement to OSEAN, saying, “They have gone to Spain for their honeymoon.”

The agency further added that the actors are currently resting and enjoying their newlywed phase before returning to their professional commitments after the vacation.

According to online posts, a netizen shared images on Weibo showing the couple dining at a seaside restaurant. While Kim Woo-Bin was visible in one candid photograph, another image showed the signatures of both actors, seemingly signed for the restaurant, further fuelling fan excitement.

Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin’s love story dates back to February 2014, when they first met while filming a commercial for a clothing brand. Romance rumours soon followed, and the two publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2014. After ten years of dating, they announced their wedding plans in November 2025.

On the work front, Shin Min-Ah is known for popular dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Oh My Venus, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho, No Gain No Love and Karma. Kim Woo-Bin has starred in projects including Genie, Make A Wish, Uncontrollably Fond, The Heirs, Officer Black Belt and Our Blues.

January 07, 2026, 02:15 IST

