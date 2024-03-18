সোমবার , ১৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shine Tom Chacko’s Teri Meri Gives New Female Director To Malayalam Film Industry

image 1200x900 6 2024 03 e6254a90fff589689e277ce42b27209a


Initially, the cast and crew of Teri Meri were different.

Teri Meri narrates the story of two tourist guides portrayed by actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko.

Not many women have become directors in the Malayalam film industry’s history, but Aarti Gayatri Devi broke this trend by launching her debut film on Saturday. The movie Teri Meri narrates the story of two tourist guides portrayed by actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shine Tom Chacko.

The shooting of the film began at the famous tourist spot, Varkala, Kerala. Additionally, the film will be shot at other locations like Kovalam and Kanyakumari.

Adding to the film’s charm is Telugu actress Sriranga Sudha, who plays the female lead, along with a group of talented newcomers making their debut in the industry. Including fresh faces suggests Devi’s dedication to nurturing new talent and diversity in storytelling.

Behind the scenes, the film features a skilled crew, with Kailas Menon handling the music composition, Bipin Balakrishnan capturing the visuals, MS Ayyapan managing the editing, and Sabu Ram taking charge of art direction.

The motion poster was officially revealed at the IMA House in Kalur last September, coinciding with actor Shine Tom Chacko’s birthday. It was also the occasion when the movie title was announced.

Initially, the cast and crew were different. The talented trio of Honey Rose, Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were intended to play the lead roles in the film. The direction was supposed to be handled by newcomer Sriraj M Rajendran, with veteran director P Sukumaran assisting. However, the project underwent several changes along the way.

Tom Chacko, known for his performances in movies like Beast, Ishq, and Kurup is preparing for his role in Teri Meri, along with several upcoming projects such as Thundu, Devara Part 1, and Vivekanandan Viralaanu. His ability to adapt to various roles is evident, with Vivekanandan Viralaanu, directed by Kamal, being a significant highlight in his career.

Besides, Sreenath Bhasi has garnered attention in Tamil Nadu following his role in the recently released Manjummel Boys, which has become a huge success. He is now gearing up for his debut in Tamil and has signed on for his next film alongside GV Prakash. Produced by director Pa Ranjith, the movie began filming last week following a muhurat puja ceremony.

