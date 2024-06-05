বুধবার , ৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ২২শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shiv Thakare Almost Falls As He Rides a Scooter In Mumbai, Fans Say ‘Sambhal Kar’ | Watch

shiv thakare 2024 06 b07809526204889a605558a886cd7aaf


Shiv Thakare gets papped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shiv Thakare gets papped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shiv Thakare escaped a minor accident on Wednesday when he was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai. A video of the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up has surfaced on social media in which he is seen getting down of his scooter. However, Shiv loses his balance and almost falls. Paparazzi rush towards him asking if he is fine.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans rushed to the comments section, asking Shiv to be careful. “Sambhal kar bro,” one of the users wrote. “3 idiots wali scooty bach gayee car thukne se,” added another. Watch the video here:

Shiv Thakare is a popular name in the entertainment industry who previously participated in MTV Roadies Rising and Bigg Boss Marathi. However, it was Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 which made Shiv a household name across the country. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show, which was won by MC Stan. After his Bigg Boss stint, Shiv also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He was recently seen in a music video titled, ‘Koi Baat Nahi’.

Recently, Shiv opened up about rejecting several offers after Bigg Boss 16 when he told Filmygyan, “I had received about 10-20 music video offers. Post Bogg Boss, they give you a good budget. Big production houses are ready to spend. There are about 10–15 girls in the background, expensive cars, but despite all this, you do not like the song itself. Then again, the people you are paired with get offers, and they are to cash in on the opportunity. If your work is not right or you don’t like the song, then why take that offer.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Shiv Thakare was also rumoured to be dating Daisy Shah. However, In March this year, he dismissed their relationship rumours when he appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. “Nahi nahi, kuch nahi tha. Aap ek baar cafe mein jao kisi ke saath, aap ek baar dikh jao, aur dono smile kar lo bas. Aur log kya bolte hain, cute jodi hai (No, there is nothing like that, You go to a cafe with someone, meet someone, and smile at each other and that’s it. People start saying that they are a cute couple),” he said. The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up further called Daisy “a very good friend”.

Source link

