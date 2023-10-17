মঙ্গলবার , ১৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shoojit Sircar On Multiple National Award Wins For Sardar Udham: ‘It Saddens Me The Most…’

অক্টোবর ১৭, ২০২৩ ৮:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 10 17t184745.006 2023 10 c3250e74f17d0d85cd536bcecc2a4923


Vicky Kaushal starred in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham.

Vicky Kaushal starred in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who is currently shooting in the US for his next project, congratulated and extended his warm wishes to the team of Sardar Udham.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who is currently shooting in the US for his next project, congratulated and extended his warm wishes to the team of Sardar Udham on being conferred with the National Film Awards. The awards ceremony took place this afternoon at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.

Sardar Udham has won 5 awards at the 69th National Film Awards including Best Hindi Feature Film. The Film celebrates the patriotism and valour of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and has received much acclaim and appreciation from audiences across the globe.

Director Shoojit Sircar said, “It saddens me the most not to be present at the National Film Awards ceremony. However, we had all our National Award team members shining brightly at the podium. Thank you and a big congratulations to my producers, Ronnie and Sheel, and the entire team of Sardar Udham for making this dream come true for many.”

Sardar Udham stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Despite their joint effort, Sardar Udham, receiving five prestigious awards, including Best Hindi Film, at the 69th National Awards, Vicky Kaushal, who brilliantly portrayed Udham Singh, did not receive the Best Actor accolade. The award went to Allu Arjun, the lead actor of Pushpa: The Rise.

During a discussion with India Today, Vicky shared his thoughts about the film and its personal importance to him. When questioned if he felt disheartened about not receiving the National Award, Vicky replied, “Nahi! The thing is that many times, when you get a film, and get to work with a director that you like, you think that’s where your dream has come true, which is genuinely true for Sardar Udham. I am not just saying for the heck of it. Being a Punjabi, that topic, that man, that story is very, very close to my heart.”

