Shraddha Kapoor Enters Disney Universe As Hindi Voice Of Judy Hopps In Zootopia 2 | See Here | Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor joins Disney’s Zootopia 2 as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps, bringing her charm and energy to the beloved animated sequel releasing Nov 28.

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is all set to hop into the Disney universe! The actor, known for her infectious charm and vibrant on-screen energy, has officially joined the Hindi version of Zootopia 2 as the voice of Judy Hopps, the beloved, determined bunny cop who captured hearts worldwide in the original 2016 hit.

Disney India announced the big news on social media with a heartwarming poster featuring Shraddha alongside Judy. Sharing her excitement, the official handle wrote, “Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi — she is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi bachpan se! Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay tuned! #Zootopia2 – In cinemas November 28.”

Fans were quick to shower the post with love, calling Shraddha the “perfect Judy” and praising her adorable voice as a natural match for the spirited character.

Shraddha’s Perfect Fit for Judy Hopps

Known for bringing warmth and spunk to her roles, Shraddha’s voice-over debut as Judy seems tailor-made. Judy Hopps, a small-town rabbit with big dreams of becoming a police officer in the bustling city of Zootopia, is one of Disney’s most endearing and inspiring characters. Her optimism, determination, and courage to challenge stereotypes resonate perfectly with Shraddha’s own persona and popularity among young audiences.

The Excitement Builds for ‘Zootopia 2’

The sequel to Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated film continues the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they take on a new case that tests their friendship and beliefs. With Shraddha now lending her voice to the Hindi version, Indian fans have even more reason to look forward to the film’s release.

The Hindi dubbed version of Zootopia 2 will arrive in cinemas on November 28, promising to bring back the laughter, emotion, and heart that made the original a global phenomenon — this time, with Shraddha Kapoor adding her own sparkle to the story.

With this exciting collaboration, Shraddha joins the league of Indian stars who’ve voiced iconic Disney characters, marking another milestone in her career — one that’s sure to leave both fans and families smiling.

