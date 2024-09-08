Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Bollywood Stars Who Attended the Ganpati Puja at Ambani Home

It was a star-studded night at Antilia. The Ambani family hosted their Ganpati celebrations at their Mumbai home and several Bollywood stars visited the Ambani home to greet the idol residing there and offered their prayers. These stars included Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and more.

Sara Ali Khan attended the Ganpati puja with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in tow. While Sara was seen wearing a colourful skirt with a purple blouse. On the other hand, Ibrahim was see wearing a purple kurta. Sonam Kapoor also attended the Ganpati puja with her family. She turned heads in her red outfit. Sonam’s cousins, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also attended the puja.

Jackie Shroff was also seen attending the puja with his family. Jawan director Atlee and Kajol also made their way to the puja. Check out the videos below:

The Ganpati Celebrations at Antilla this year are extra special. This marks the first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after Anant Ambani got married. The businessman married Radhika Merchant in July this year. The grand wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai, with several businessmen, political leaders and celebrities attending it. The week-long celebrations included Haldi, Mehendi and a grand Baraat, in which several singers from India and outside performed. They hosted a three-day wedding reception after the ceremony, in which they invited celebrities, media and employees of their company.