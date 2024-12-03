মঙ্গলবার , ৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shraddha Kapoor’s July’24 Post Is All About Family Moments And Fun Selfies

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Shraddha Kapoor's July'24 Post Is All About Family Moments And Fun Selfies


Last Updated:

The photo dump starts with a solo picture of Shraddha posing with her hand on her cheeks.



The actress shared a photo dump from July 2024. (Photo credits: )

The actress shared a photo dump from July 2024. (Photo credits: )

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor needs no introduction. With her talent, beauty, and charming on-screen presence, Shraddha has made a name for herself in the glamourous industry. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares her pictures. Shraddha recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a photo dump from July 2024 on her social media that failed to upload earlier. The Instagram post featured a series of pictures showcasing her fun-filled moments with friends and family.

The photo dump starts with a solo picture of Shraddha posing with her hand placed on her cheeks. In the second pic, she was seen standing against the beautiful backdrop of a lake with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Other pictures in the post featured her friend, Shraddha enjoying a sunny day, and she and her brother flaunting their matching bands. The post concluded with two solo selfies of the diva in a no-makeup look.

The caption of the post read, “July’24 (is baar upload ho ja theek se) videos stories mein dekhna.” In addition to the post, she also shared a playful video of herself with Fashion Stylist Namrata Deepak in her Instagram story.

Take a look at the post:

His brother Siddhanth commented on the post, saying, “The most magical times with you my lovely sister,” to which she said, “What a way to celebrate your buddddayyyy.” Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also commented on the post and wrote, “Just cutie thingssss,” to which Shraddha responded, “says patootie pie”. Furthermore, several fans also dropped the heart and fire emojis in the comment section. A user wrote, “Omg I wasn’t ready for this!!”, while another said, “Late aaye pr durust aaye hehehehehe”.

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s directorial Stree 2, which received immense love from the audience and emerged as one of the most successful films of the year. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Currently, the actress has not announced any new projects.

News movies Shraddha Kapoor’s July’24 Post Is All About Family Moments And Fun Selfies



Source link

