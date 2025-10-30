বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০২:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘He Knows What Matters To Me’: Selena Gomez On Husband Benny Blanco’s Support For Mental Health Awareness | Hollywood News Rahul Dravid credits Rohit Sharma for India’s T20 revolution: ‘Others are playing catch-up now’ | Cricket News সিইসির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জামায়াতসহ ৭ দল Shreya Chaudhry Steals The Show In Black Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News এনসিসি ব্যাংকের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad Where’s the No. 17? Rishabh Pant wears iconic jersey number during India A vs South Africa A | Cricket News তমিজউদ্দিন টেক্সটাইলের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’ | Television News ডলুছড়া মহামুনি বৌদ্ধ বিহারে ১৮তম কঠিন চীবর দান ও স্থবির বরণোৎসব সম্পন্ন Bharti Singh Wishes For Baby Girl, Says She’d Dress Her Up Like Deepika-Ranveer’s Daughter Dua | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shreya Chaudhry Steals The Show In Black Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৯ সময় দেখুন
Shreya Chaudhry Steals The Show In Black Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Shreya Chaudhry’s latest pictures are setting fire on social media. Check it out here.

Fans praise Shreya Chaudhry's hot look on Instagram.

Fans praise Shreya Chaudhry’s hot look on Instagram.

You might not see Shreya Chaudhry very frequently on screen, but the actress has surely carved a niche for herself. She never fails to impress all with her hot looks and each time she drops a photo or video of herself online, she leaves everyone jaw-dropped. On Thursday too, Shreya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures, which are now setting fire online.

In these latest clicks, Shreya Chaudhry was seen posing in a black bikini with a matching body-hugging skirt. She left her tresses open, opted for smoky makeup and ditched accessories to let her outfit take centre stage. In the caption of her post, Shreya wrote, “Blame it on the bangs” and dropped a black heart emoji. Check it out here:

Needless to say, the pictures have left netizens gasping for breath. Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to praise the actress’ hot look. While some called her ‘sexy’, others simply dropped fire emojis in the comments box. Check it out here:

Shreya first caught the nation’s attention with her role as Tamanna Sharma in the Amazon Prime Video original Bandish Bandits (2020), a musical love story where she starred opposite Ritwik Bhowmik. Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the series explored the clash and fusion of classical and contemporary music.

Talking about her career vision, Shreya had earlier told PTI, “I love watching big-ticket masala films, but I’ve also grown up watching international and regional cinema like Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Thai or Italian films. As an actor, I want to do anything and everything. I don’t have a plan; I just want to go with the flow.” She further added, “I want to continue to work with people who are passionate about cinema.”

Shreya was last seen in The Mehta Boys, a heartfelt film starring Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, which explored a strained father-son relationship.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

First Published:

October 30, 2025, 12:44 IST

News movies bollywood Shreya Chaudhry Steals The Show In Black Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral | Watch
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘He Knows What Matters To Me’: Selena Gomez On Husband Benny Blanco’s Support For Mental Health Awareness | Hollywood News

‘He Knows What Matters To Me’: Selena Gomez On Husband Benny Blanco’s Support For Mental Health Awareness | Hollywood News

সিইসির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জামায়াতসহ ৭ দল

সিইসির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জামায়াতসহ ৭ দল

এনসিসি ব্যাংকের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

এনসিসি ব্যাংকের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

তমিজউদ্দিন টেক্সটাইলের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

তমিজউদ্দিন টেক্সটাইলের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’ | Television News

Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’ | Television News

ডলুছড়া মহামুনি বৌদ্ধ বিহারে ১৮তম কঠিন চীবর দান ও স্থবির বরণোৎসব সম্পন্ন

ডলুছড়া মহামুনি বৌদ্ধ বিহারে ১৮তম কঠিন চীবর দান ও স্থবির বরণোৎসব সম্পন্ন

আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST