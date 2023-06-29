বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Shreya Ghoshal Deletes Tweet On Not Getting Credit In KJo’s ‘Dream Team’ In RRKPK Song Tum Kya Mile

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৯, ২০২৩ ৭:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shreya ghoshal


Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 22:03 IST

Tum Kya Mile which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosh.

Tum Kya Mile which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosh.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s Tum Kya Mile stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya Ghoshal had recently retweeted a post that spoke about her not getting credit in Karan Johar’s ‘Dream Team’ behind the romantic number Tum Kya Mile. The singer has now deleted the same and posted a fresh tweet. The song which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosh.

The post she had retweeted read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she’s in fact singing the most beautiful part of the song!.” It has now been deleted from Shreya’s timeline.

The fresh tweet from Shreya’s timeline read, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.”

Fans were upset when Karan Johar shared the song’s teaser writing, a ‘dream team’. Several users asked, “Where is name Shreya Ghoshal in the teaser?” “Atleast give credit to Shreya Ghoshal as well. Why only male singer? @karanjohar,” read another one.

Tum Kya Mile which released today gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. There’s Alia clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Ranveer in the backdrop of snow capped mountains. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Hours before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru”. He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true.” Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother.The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

wm nowfel1
‘জঙ্গিগোষ্ঠীকে সক্রিয় করার আন্তর্জাতিক ষড়যন্ত্র চলছে’
1688001134 photo
2nd Ashes Test: Steve Smith remains unbeaten on 85 as Australia reach 339/5 at stumps on Day 1 | Cricket News
Hain inRain 6 1
বৃষ্টি পড়া আরম্ভ হতেই শুরু হয়েছে চুল পড়া! ‘এই’ নিয়ম মানলেই মুক্তি পাবেন সমস্যা থেকে Hair fall problem increases in rainy season. Know the tips and tricks to control hair fall. – News18 Bangla
shreya ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal Deletes Tweet On Not Getting Credit In KJo’s ‘Dream Team’ In RRKPK Song Tum Kya Mile
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
