Shreyas Iyer joins the elite list of IPL captains with unbeaten 58 | Cricket News

Most 50-plus scores as a captain in IPL playoffs

2 – MS Dhoni

2 – Rohit Sharma

2 – David Warner

2 – Shreyas Iyer

NEW DELHI: With an unbeaten 58 off just 24 balls that helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach the fourth IPL final, Shreyas Iyer joined the elite list of captains with most fifty plus scores in IPL playoffs.He forged an unbeaten 97-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer to help KKR chase down a 160-run target in just 13.4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.In the high-pressure environment of the IPL playoffs, few captains have consistently risen to the occasion with notable batting performances.Leading the pack with the most 50-plus scores in IPL playoff matches are four renowned captains: MS Dhoni , Rohit Sharma , David Warner and Shreyas Iyer, each achieving this feat twice.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni has long been synonymous with clutch performances. His ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed has been pivotal in guiding his team through many critical playoff matches.

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma mirrors Dhoni’s prowess with his calm demeanor and explosive batting. His contributions with the bat have often been the backbone of Mumbai’s successful campaigns, helping them secure multiple IPL titles.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has consistently been among the top scorers in the league. His aggressive style and leadership have propelled his team forward in crucial playoff encounters, making him a formidable opponent.