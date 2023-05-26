Shubman Gill Reacts To Dating ‘Sara’ In Viral Video; Kapil Sharma’s Show To Go Off-Air In July

An old video of cricketer Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen addressing his dating rumours. Shubman had appeared on a Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan when he was asked to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood. Shubman took Sara Ali Khan’s name. Last year, Shubman’s dinner dates with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had left many confused. Since then netizens are wondering if the cricketer is dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill REACTS To Dating ‘Sara’ In Viral Video, Netizens Ask ‘Which One, Khan Or…’; Watch

Reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon has been making headlines for a long time now. While nothing has been officially announced as of now, a new report by Pinkvilla has claimed that the comedian is likely to shoot the last episode of his show in mid-June. Reportedly, Kapil will be going on the US tour with his team and his show will go off-air. However, it has also been reported that The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air In July, New Season Likely In October? Know Here

Days after Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, their engagement video has now been released. The video features several emotional, romantic and adorable moments from their intimate roka ceremony which was attended by only close family members and friends. At one point in the video, Parineeti can also be seen planting a kiss on Raghav’s cheeks. In one of the other scenes, the two can be seen sharing a warm hug. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Kisses Raghav Chadha, Hugs Him and Gets Teary-Eyed In Engagement Video; Watch

Salman Khan has finally wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi when he revealed the same. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah,” Salman said as quoted by Indian Express and then added, “It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.” Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Wraps Up Tiger 3 Shoot, Says ‘It Was Very Hectic’

The second season of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has been confirmed. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner. The announcement comes almost a month after the first reason was released. Meanwhile, the Indian version of Citadel is also in making. It will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan and will be helmed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK.

ALSO READ: Citadel 2 Confirmed! Joe Russo To Direct Sequel of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Starrer