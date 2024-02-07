Shweta Bachchan Drops Cryptic Post on Abhishek’s B’day; Kiran Rao Reacts to Sandeep Vanga Criticising Aamir Khan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Monday shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story that talked about the sheer strength and perseverance of a female wolf. Interestingly, the timing of Shweta’s post coincided with her younger brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday. Abhishek turned 48 on 5th February 2024.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has finally responded to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s comment on Aamir Khan’s movies. Reddy Vanga’s comments came after Kiran Rao allegedly criticised his films in one of her recent interviews. However, Rao, in her latest interaction with a media portal, has denied commenting on Reddy Vanga’s films and also shared her thoughts on his remarks about Khan.

Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to part ways after 11 years of being together. On Tuesday, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that they have decided to separate “mutually and amicably”. They shared that they will continue to co-parent their children and asked for privacy from all. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” their statement issued to Delhi Times read.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said he is keen on working with Kangana Ranaut despite her negative review of Animal. However, Kangana doesn’t seem to be on board. Animal was one of the most controversial releases of 2023. Released in December 2023, the film opened to strong reactions from many, including Kangana Ranaut. The actress expressed her disappointment over audiences encouraging the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. On Monday, a video went viral in which Sandeep reacted to Kangana’s take on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Rains in LA is delightful and Bollywood’s very-own desi girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas savouring the season in the best ways. Priyanka shared snippets from their enjoyment on social media through a series of photos and videos. The first video features Nick driving in the rain, with Priyanka capturing the moment. The song Qaraar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album Sukoon, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, can be heard playing on the car stereo. In the second video, they are seen relishing steaming cups of frothy coffee. However, it’s the last one that’s creating a buzz – a photo of a plate of piping hot Maggi noodles, an Indian monsoon favourite for most!

