Shweta Tiwari Breaks Silence On Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating Rumours: ‘It Doesn’t Bother…’

Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is gradually making her mark in the entertainment industry, following in her mother’s footsteps. She gained attention with her appearance in the hit music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ alongside Hardy Sandhu, which quickly went viral. Last year, she was featured in a supporting role in Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Recently, Palak has been the subject of relationship rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Reports suggest that the two are dating, with their frequent lunch and dinner outings fueling the speculation.

Shweta Tiwari has now addressed these rumors. In a conversation with Galatta, she said, “Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don’t know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her.”

Shweta also commented on the criticism Palak has faced regarding her slim figure. She noted, “It doesn’t even bother her. She used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot of many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work.”

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s

alleged romantic relationship first made headlines in 2022 when they were snapped together by the paparazzi. Back then, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter ended up hiding her face as the paparazzi photographed her with Ibrahim.

However, later, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Bijlee Bijlee fame clarified that they are just ‘nice friends’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all,” she said.

Not just this, but the actress also revealed that she hid her face because she had lied to Shweta about her whereabouts. “Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.’ I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else,” the actress added.

Previously, Palak and Ibrahim also attended American rapper Post Malone’s concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course.

On the professional front, Palak Tiwari is set to star in Siddhant Kumar Sachdev’s upcoming film ‘The Virgin Tree’, where she will be sharing the screen with Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.