Sidhant Gupta Says Playing Jawaharlal Nehru In Freedom At Midnight Was ‘Painful Yet Fascinating’ | Bollywood News

In his interview, Sidhant Gupta also opened up on the similarities he shares with Jawaharlal Nehru.

Freedom At Midnight was released in 2024. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Sidhant Gupta portrayed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the historical series Freedom At Midnight. Reflecting on his experience of playing India’s first Prime Minister on the occasion of the leader’s birth anniversary, Sidhant revealed that portraying Nehru was painful as well as fascinating for him.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sidhant said, “There comes a big change after you truly play a character. Your perspective changes and the way you see life changes. It’s like a broader perspective, more open minded…it’s like your mind opens up.” He also shared that the biggest thing he learned from portraying Nehru was the idea that if you want to be a hero, you genuinely have to care about people.

Sidhant Says He Has ‘Cherished’ Playing Nehru

He said, ‘I have cherished playing him and it was both painful and fascinating.” He said that the process was tough because he had to sit for three hours every day to get the prosthetics on. He explained further that the most fascinating part was how the physical transformation from the prosthetics affected him internally and helped him slip into the character more naturally.

On Similarities Between Him And Pandit Nehru

Pointing out the traits Gupta shares with the author of The Discovery of India, the Bhoomi actor noted that both embody a sense of calm. He explained that the world around us is moving faster than ever, and to truly progress in life and achieve your aspirations, both personal and for others, you need to cultivate a deep sense of calmness. “And you have to be in touch with it. That’s your hope,” stated Sidhant.

Memories Of Children’s Day

When the media publication asked about his memories of celebrating Children’s Day, Sidhant recalled learning about Jawaharlal Nehru from history books and knowing him as Chacha Nehru. He says it felt special that someone they had never met, who had been the Prime Minister of India, still came across like a familiar family figure.

More About Freedom At Midnight

The historical drama, Freedom At Midnight, released in 2024 and was based on Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre’s book. Along with Sidhant Gupta, the series also starred Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney, Rajesh Kumar, Ira Dubey, and Arif Zakaria, among others.

