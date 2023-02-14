মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Make Fans Emotional As They Pose With Shershaah Vikram Batra’s Family; Pic Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৩ ১১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani shershaah vikram batra


Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 10:34 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani worked together in Vikram Batra's biopic Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met for the first time at the wrap party of Lust Stories, but their love story began on the sets of Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 after three years of dating. The couple’s romance reportedly began on the sets of Shershaah, which has been a very special film for both of them. Shershaah is based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil War. So it was natural for Sid-Kiara fans to get emotional when they saw a photo of the newlyweds with Vikram Batra’s family.

Sidharth and Kiara invited Vikram Batram’s twin brother, Vishal Batra, to their wedding reception which took place in Mumbai. A picture of the newlyweds posing with the Batra family has surfaced on social media. The picture was shared by Sidharth’s fan club on Instagram. In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara are seen happily posing with Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra and his family. The Shershaah reunion has got the fans quite emotional.

Earlier, Shabbir Boxwala, who produced Shershaah, spoke about Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Boxwala stated, “I am genuinely very happy for Sidharth and Kiara. They are amazing people, and I am elated that the real-life couple from Shershaah are getting married in real life. I am sure that Vikram (Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah) would also be blessing them from above. I have heard their wedding is an intimate affair with only a few people in attendance, and I truly believe that’s the most right way to go about it. I wish them lots of luck, love and blessings.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

