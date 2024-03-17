রবিবার , ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Confirms Baby Boy Was Born Through IVF, Shares Video Of Moments After Birth

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৭, ২০২৪ ১:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 03 17t115420.445 2024 03 80854560d5cb2441828ee5f1aa24683e


Sidhu Moosewala's father posted a video from the hospital.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father posted a video from the hospital.

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to Instagram to shared a video from the hospital after the birth of his baby boy.

Family sources had earlier confirmed that the parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new addition to their family. And now, Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, has given birth to a baby boy. The late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to Instagram to share a photo and confirm the news. He has also shared a video from the hospital after the birth.

In the video, doctors are seen wheeling out the late singer’s mother in a stretcher from the operating theater after she gave birth to a baby boy. The doctors then place the newborn in the mother’s arms as she turned visibly emotional. Balbir Singh confirmed that the baby was born through IVF at a hospital in Bhatinda. Check it out here:

In a photo he shared earlier, he can be seen holding the newlyborn in his arms, sitting in front of a framed photo of his late elder son. There was a cake in front of him too. According to reports, Charan Kaur is 58 and Balbir is 60. He captioned the photo in Punjabi. It loosely translates to, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

Sidhu Moosewala was tragically murdered on May 29 of the same year. He was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The singer was really popular, particularly among the youth, and was known for composing and producing his own songs. He was regarded as one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his untimely demise, many of his songs have been released posthumously and have raked in millions of views.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

গাজীপুরে সিলিন্ডার বিস্ফোরণ, মৃতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ৫
গাজীপুরে সিলিন্ডার বিস্ফোরণ, মৃতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1710658955 photo
‘Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were…’: Former cricketer on RCB’s batting ahead of IPL 2024 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 03 17t115420.445 2024 03 80854560d5cb2441828ee5f1aa24683e
Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Confirms Baby Boy Was Born Through IVF, Shares Video Of Moments After Birth
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm BASIS Election General Motif 25 12 2021
বেসিসের এজিএম স্থগিত ও বিধি অনুযায়ী অডিট করানোর নির্দেশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
jungkook

BTS’ Jungkook In Unbuttoned Jacket And Curly Hair Sends ARMY Into Frenzy

 received 624802112703096

আনোয়ারায় পূজা মণ্ডপ পরিদর্শন করলেন চেয়ারম্যান কাইয়ুম শাহ

 othobo ecommerce ecommerce barta

অথবা ডট কম দিচ্ছে জুয়েলারি পন্যে ১২% ছাড়

 wm Begum Rokeya University

বেরোবির শীতকালীন ছুটি বাতিল

 wm Goyessor soytan

শেখ হাসিনাকে ‘উৎখাত’ করতে প্রয়োজনে শয়তানের সাহায্য চান গয়েশ্বর

 shamita

Shamita Shetty Grooves To ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, ‘Naagin’ Tejasswi Sets Stage On Fire

 received 916499179237200

আনোয়ারা বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় চার চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী জয়ী

 1624969375 depinder chhibber justin narayan

10 Dishes by Top MasterChef Australia Season 13 Contestants that Won Over the Judges’ Palates

 received 6043522182400913

চরফ্যাশনে মাদ্রাসা ও এতিম শিক্ষার্থীদের সাথে রেড ক্রিসেন্টের ইফতার মাহফিল

 wm Scrap Children News Photo 01 02 2022

চলন্ত গাড়ি থেকে স্ক্র্যাপ ছিনতাইয়ে ‘হাজার শিশু-কিশোর’