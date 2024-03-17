Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Confirms Baby Boy Was Born Through IVF, Shares Video Of Moments After Birth

Family sources had earlier confirmed that the parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a new addition to their family. And now, Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, has given birth to a baby boy. The late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to Instagram to share a photo and confirm the news. He has also shared a video from the hospital after the birth.

In the video, doctors are seen wheeling out the late singer’s mother in a stretcher from the operating theater after she gave birth to a baby boy. The doctors then place the newborn in the mother’s arms as she turned visibly emotional. Balbir Singh confirmed that the baby was born through IVF at a hospital in Bhatinda. Check it out here:

In a photo he shared earlier, he can be seen holding the newlyborn in his arms, sitting in front of a framed photo of his late elder son. There was a cake in front of him too. According to reports, Charan Kaur is 58 and Balbir is 60. He captioned the photo in Punjabi. It loosely translates to, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

Sidhu Moosewala was tragically murdered on May 29 of the same year. He was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The singer was really popular, particularly among the youth, and was known for composing and producing his own songs. He was regarded as one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his untimely demise, many of his songs have been released posthumously and have raked in millions of views.