Sikandar Movie Release And Review LIVE: Fan Buys Tickets Worth Rs 1.72 Lakh For Salman Khan Film, Distributes Free

Sikandar Movie Release And Review LIVE Updates: The highly anticipated film Sikandar has finally hit theatres today, generating a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed drama stars Salman Khan in the lead role, promising a thrilling ride for his admirers. With a gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, who plays an important role. The collaboration of Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss has added to the excitement, as their combined star power and cinematic expertise are expected to create a massive impact on the box office. Fans are eagerly flocking to theatres to catch the first-day first-show of Sikandar.

Meanwhile, the first reviews from early-morning shows are out now. fans have dubbed the movie a ‘blockbuster’ and Salman Khan’s best.