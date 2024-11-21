Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Questions Sai Pallavi’s Exclusion From Maari 2 And Amaran Posters

Last Updated: November 21, 2024, 17:53 IST

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticized how Sai Pallavi, was left out from the posters of Maari 2’s hit song Rowdy Baby and the recent release Amaran.

Maari 2 featured Dhanush, while in Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan played the lead role. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently raised concerns over the absence of actress Sai Pallavi from the success posters of two major films. Chinmayi highlighted that despite Sai Pallavi being one of the country’s most talented stars, she was excluded from the posters for Maari 2’s hit song Rowdy Baby and the recent release of Amaran. She also pointed out that while Dhanush, who also sang the track, was featured in Rowdy Baby’s poster, the name of the singer Dhee wasn’t mentioned anywhere. Chinmayi further pointed out that in Amaran, the poster highlighted actor Sivakarthikeyan, who played Major Mukund Varadarajan but did not include Sai.

Sharing the posters on X, the singer wrote, “One of the most talented and beloved female artists in the South will still not find space in a success poster, shoulder to shoulder with a man. Rowdy Baby was what it was also because of the trippy vocals of Dhee. Anyway.”

One of the most talented and beloved female artists in the South will still not find space in a success poster, shoulder to shoulder with a man. Rowdy Baby was what it was also because of the trippy vocals of Dhee. Anyway. pic.twitter.com/Nb6M1ax4jp — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 20, 2024

While some social media users supported Chinmayi Sripaada’s point and criticized the filmmakers for leaving out Sai Pallavi and Dhee, others trolled the singer. Some fans argued that the Rowdy Baby poster Chinmayi shared was fan-made and was not official. They also pointed out that the official poster of the song featured Sai Pallavi alongside Dhanush. A user, reacting to her post, wrote, “Fact check before you embarrass yourself.”

To this, Chinmayee clarified, “I first saw that poster in the official accounts of the team. That image is here on Twitter and it was widely circulated – MANY spoke about how Sai Pallavi is absent as well. This should have been updated much later. Doesn’t make a difference to the talent of the calibre of Sai Pallavi anyway.”

I first saw that poster in the official accounts of the team. That image is here on Twitter and it was widely circulated – MANY spoke about how Sai Pallavi is absent as well. This should have been an update much later. Doesn’t make a difference to the talent of the calibre of… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 20, 2024

Apart from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, Maari 2 also stars Tovino Thomas, Krishna and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. On the other hand, alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Amaranalso features talented artists like, Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose in key roles. The movie was adapted from the book series, titled India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.