Singham Again Gets a New Release Date After Avoiding Clash With Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 | Check Here

Ajay Devgn has announced the new release date of his much-awaited movie, Singham Again. On Friday morning, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share that the Rohit Shetty’s directorial will now hit theatres on Diwali this year. “#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024,” he wrote as he also shared a poster of the film.

Singham Again was previously supposed to hit theatres on Independence Day this year. The film was set to lock horns with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. However, on Thursday, Ajay Devgn confirmed that the film will not hit theatres in August as they are still shooting for it.

“I am not sure (about the release date). Jo kaam chal raha tha film mein woh abhi tak khatam nahi hua hai, thodi bahut shooting bhi baaki hai. Toh hum koi jaldi mein nahi hai, kyunki jaldbaazi mein kaam kharab hota hai. Toh jab hum tayyar ho jayenge tab hum release karenge (The work on the film, which kicked off earlier, has not been completed yet and a few portions of shoot is pending as well. We do not want to release the film in a hurry because that often ruins it. So when it is read, we will release it then),” he said during an event as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again. The film will also star Arjun Kapoor in a key role. Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also star in this movie.

Recently, Rohit Shetty wrapped up the Kashmir shoot of Singham Again when he took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude to its people. He called the Kashmir shoot schedule of Singham Again “most amazing and emotional” and shared how the abrogation of Article 370 has changed the place.

“We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir but once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, no social life. And then Article 370 got abolished. 5 years later we landed up filming Singham Again. And now the New Kashmir. Happiness. Young energy. Tourism. Peace. Love. Naye Bharat ka naya Kashmir,” he said in a video.