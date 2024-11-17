Sir Viv Richards compares James Anderson’s IPL move to LeBron James’ longevity | Cricket News

LeBron James and James Anderson (Photo Credits: Reuters/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Cricket legend Sir Viv Richards has likened James Anderson ’s decision to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction to the longevity and brilliance of basketball superstar LeBron James.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Richards praised Anderson’s resilience and ability to remain at the top of his game at the age of 42.

“If he feels that he can do it at 42. There are times we see guys, look at LeBron James in basketball—there are athletes across the globe who continue to excel in their disciplines well into their late careers. And if they feel you want to carry on, why not? I think these guys are good enough to dictate how they’d like things to go,” Richards said. “I think he (Anderson) is clever enough, he’s smart enough and I think as I said, because of his achievement, why not give it a go!”

James Anderson, the oldest player in the auction pool, has listed himself for the first time in his illustrious career.

With a base price of INR 1.25 crore, the English pacer’s inclusion has sparked significant interest ahead of the auction, set to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25.

Anderson, who hasn’t played a T20 match since 2014, could potentially make his IPL debut, adding a new chapter to his remarkable career.

Known for his unmatched skills in red-ball cricket, Anderson ’s presence could appeal to franchises looking for experienced bowlers to guide their squads.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, both aged 40, are the next oldest players in the pool.

The IPL 2025 Player Auction List, released by the BCCI, includes a total of 574 players, featuring 366 Indians and 208 overseas players, with 70 spots reserved for international cricketers.