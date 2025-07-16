SL vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mahedi Hasan star in Bangladesh’s historic series win | Cricket News

Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan, second right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal with teammates during the third Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Bangladesh secured their first-ever T20I series victory against Sri Lanka with a commanding eight-wicket win in the final match at R. Premadasa Stadium, thanks to outstanding performances from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahedi Hasan, successfully chasing down 133 runs with 21 balls remaining.Mahedi Hasan delivered a career-best bowling performance, taking 4 wickets for 11 runs on a sluggish pitch, effectively dismantling Sri Lanka’s middle order after early wickets fell.Sri Lanka’s innings saw Pathum Nissanka scoring 46 off 39 balls, but the team struggled to build momentum, falling to 94 for 6 by the 15th over.Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten 35 from 25 balls, including a final over that yielded 22 runs, helped Sri Lanka reach 132 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.Bangladesh’s chase got off to a shaky start with Parvez Hossain Emon falling on the first ball, but Tanzid Hasan took control with an impressive unbeaten 73 off 47 balls, including six sixes.Litton Das contributed 32 runs before his dismissal in the ninth over, after which Towhid Hridoy joined Tanzid to form an unbroken 59-run partnership.The pair guided Bangladesh to victory in 16.3 overs, completing the historic series win against the hosts, who had won the opening match but failed to maintain their momentum.

Sri Lanka’s bowling attack struggled throughout the match, with both spin and pace bowlers unable to contain Bangladesh’s scoring rate after the early wicket.The final scorecard showed Sri Lanka posting 132 for 7 in their 20 overs, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 46 and Dasun Shanaka remaining unbeaten on 35, while Mahedi Hasan claimed 4 wickets for 11 runs.Bangladesh reached their target with 133 for 2 in 16.3 overs, led by Tanzid Hasan’s 73 not out and Litton Das’s 32, with Kamindu Mendis and Nuwan Thushara picking up one wicket each for Sri Lanka.