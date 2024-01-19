Smooth Novak Djokovic glides into last 16 at Australian Open | Tennis News







NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic finally hit his stride at the Australian Open on Friday as he sent Argentine Tomas Etcheverry packing 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the third round and marched into the second week of the tournament for the 16th time.

The 10-time champion, who was dragged into dogfights in the first two rounds, gave a masterclass in clean and clinical tennis for two sets as he picked apart the 24-year-old Argentine in his 100th match at Melbourne Park.

“It was a great match, I think the best performance I have had during this tournament and I’m pleased with the way I played throughout the entire match,” he said as cheers rang out on Rod Laver Arena.

The world number one has been under the weather in Melbourne, regularly blowing his nose during changeovers, and admitted he has not been at his best.

But there was no drama in the Friday evening match on centre court as the Serb produced a trademark focused performance full of control.

He did not face a single break point in the match, which lasted just under two-and-a-half hours.

Djokovic, chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, which would break his tie with Margaret Court, drew first blood when he broke in the sixth game of the first set for a 4-2 lead and he closed out the set.

The 36-year-old was quickly back on the attack in the second set, breaking for a 2-1 lead against his 24-year-old opponent, who ousted Andy Murray and Gael Monfils from the tournament, and he broke again to take the set.

Etcheverry dug deep in the third set and took it to a tie-break but there was a sense of inevitability about the outcome, with Djokovic firing an ace to seal victory in style.

The top seed has reached a century of appearances at his most successful major and is now behind only Roger Federer (117) and Serena Williams (105).

Djokovic will face either French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino or American 16th seed Ben Shelton in the last 16.

(With inputs from AFP)









