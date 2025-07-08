Smriti Irani Hits Back At Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Criticism: ‘The Show Spoke Of Marital Rape’ | Television News

Last Updated: July 08, 2025, 21:57 IST

Smriti Irani is unbothered by those who say Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promoted patriarchal values. In fact, she believes the show was ahead of its time, tackling bold and complex issues that mainstream media hesitated to approach. As the second season of the iconic series gears up for its release, Smriti has opened up about the criticism in a new interview.

“Couldn’t care less, because the criticism was not constructive or informed,” Smriti told NDTV. “The show spoke about marital rape 25 years ago. The show spoke about adult literacy 25 years ago. The show spoke about euthanasia 25 years ago. Those were issues that were not even touched by mainstream cinema, and we did it commercially in a television slot which was meant for family viewing.”

She also highlighted the show’s progressive stance on gender equality within the industry. “One needs to understand 25 years ago there was nothing called pay parity. We brought pay parity where one’s talent and not gender decided how much one would get paid. Ektaa Kapoor was given 10:30 slot, which was a dead slot and we created prime time.”

Smriti Irani, who has successfully juggled a career in politics and media, reflected on her return to acting after years. “For a 49-year-old to have a 25-year run, not only in media, but also politics… That is a blessed run,” she said. “And more so, if you’re a woman to be at the top of the game continuously for two and a half decades in media and politics is no mean feat.”

The revival of Kyunki comes with much anticipation. The show, which originally began airing in 2000, redefined Indian television and turned its cast into household names. The reboot promises to retain the original’s emotional heart while introducing new, modern themes to connect with today’s audience.

Filming for the new season is already underway. The promo song was recently shot at a studio in Vasai, and Smriti’s first look was officially unveiled today. Joining her and Amar Upadhyay are Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, adding more nostalgia to the mix.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premieres July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and streams on JioCinema.

