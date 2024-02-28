Smriti Mandhana blitz, disciplined bowlers power RCB to 8-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in WPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Skipper Smriti Mandhana ‘s explosive innings and a disciplined bowling performance led Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB ) to a convincing eight-wicket victory over the struggling Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League ( WPL ) clash in Bengaluru on Tuesday.Chasing a target of 108 runs, RCB’s Mandhana (43, 27 balls, 8×4, 1×6) and S Meghana (36, 28 balls, 5×4, 1×6) formed a solid partnership of 40 runs for the second wicket, effortlessly achieving the target in just 12.3 overs.This win marked RCB’s second consecutive victory in the WPL.

RCB’s success was built upon the excellent foundation laid by their bowlers, with pacer Renuka Singh (2/14) and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/25) being the standout performers after the team opted to bowl. The Giants struggled to post a competitive total, managing only 107 for 7.

Mandhana set the tone for RCB’s chase with a powerful start, smashing two fours in the first two balls off pacer Lea Tahuhu. The left-hander’s aggressive innings included a well-timed pull and a six over the head of Tahuhu, contributing to RCB amassing 13 runs in the opening over.

Despite losing Sophine Devine in the fourth over, Mandhana continued her onslaught. Although she missed out on a fifty, her entertaining innings highlighted the contrast with the Giants’ earlier struggles on the same pitch.

The Giants’ captain Beth Mooney (8) fell victim to Renuka’s strategic change in line, while Phoebe Litchfield was stumped by Richa Ghosh. Renuka, bowling her full quota of four overs, concluded with impressive figures of 4-0-14-2.

The Giants faced continuous setbacks, losing key wickets, including that of Ashleigh Gardner , hindering their efforts to boost the innings. Dayalan Hemalatha’s unbeaten 31 off 25 balls helped the Giants reach just beyond the 100-run mark.

RCB bowlers maintained control throughout the innings, limiting the Giants to only 10 fours and two sixes, underscoring the difficulty the Giants encountered on the field.

