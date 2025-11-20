Smriti Mandhana flaunts ring, confirms engagement with Palash Muchhal in viral dance video with teammates – watch | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana and teammates in a video posted on her Instagram (Screengrabs)

Indian opener and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana has made her engagement official, confirming weeks of speculation with a light-hearted Instagram reel. The video, filmed with her India teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy, quickly took over social media after it was posted on Thursday, November 20. In the reel, the group performs a short, choreographed act to “Samjho ho hi gaya” from “Lage raho Munna bhai”.

The playful clip ends with Mandhana showing off her her engagement ring to the camera in what was her first public confirmation of the news. Fans and teammates flooded the comments, calling the video the “cutest thing on internet today”, and expressed their happiness and excitement. The announcement comes after weeks of hints from her partner, music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. Speaking at an event in Indore last month, he had said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say,” as quoted by India Today. Watch the dance video hereThe couple has been in a long-term relationship, and Muchhal was present at the DY Patil Stadium during the World Cup final, celebrating India’s historic win from the stands. Mandhana heads into this new phase of her personal life after a career-defining tournament. India Women lifted their first-ever ICC title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ODI World Cup final. The vice-captain was central to India’s campaign, finishing as the side’s highest run-scorer with 434 runs in nine innings at an average above 54.

Her standout performance was a 95-ball 109 against New Zealand in a must-win group match, an innings that featured 10 fours and four sixes. She also contributed a steady 45 in the final, forming a 104-run opening stand with Shafali Verma to set up India’s strong total.