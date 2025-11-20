বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News ‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News ‘Nothing Suspicious If Husband Leaves Assets To Wife’: Priya Sachdev Kapur To Court | Movies News Smriti Mandhana flaunts ring, confirms engagement with Palash Muchhal in viral dance video with teammates – watch | Cricket News চবি’র সহকারী রেজিস্ট্রারকে পুলিশে সোপর্দ Keerthy Suresh SLAMS AI Misuse After Morphed Photos Go Viral: ‘It’s Irritating And Hurtful’ | Tamil Cinema News More pitch trouble? South Africa bowling coach ahead of Guwahati Test – ‘If they cut the grass… ‘ | Cricket News তারেক রহমানের ৬১তম জন্মদিনে ৬১ কপি কোরআন বিতরণ ঢাবির জগন্নাথ হলে ‘সংহতির বাংলাদেশ নাইট ফুটসাল’ টুর্নামেন্টের উদ্বোধন This Cult Drama About A Female Don Flopped But Won 6 National Awards
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Smriti Mandhana flaunts ring, confirms engagement with Palash Muchhal in viral dance video with teammates – watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Smriti Mandhana flaunts ring, confirms engagement with Palash Muchhal in viral dance video with teammates – watch | Cricket News


Smriti Mandhana and teammates in a video posted on her Instagram (Screengrabs)

Indian opener and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana has made her engagement official, confirming weeks of speculation with a light-hearted Instagram reel. The video, filmed with her India teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy, quickly took over social media after it was posted on Thursday, November 20. In the reel, the group performs a short, choreographed act to “Samjho ho hi gaya” from “Lage raho Munna bhai”.

India Women’s cricketers to become CROREPATIS after World Cup win!

The playful clip ends with Mandhana showing off her her engagement ring to the camera in what was her first public confirmation of the news. Fans and teammates flooded the comments, calling the video the “cutest thing on internet today”, and expressed their happiness and excitement. The announcement comes after weeks of hints from her partner, music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. Speaking at an event in Indore last month, he had said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say,” as quoted by India Today. Watch the dance video hereThe couple has been in a long-term relationship, and Muchhal was present at the DY Patil Stadium during the World Cup final, celebrating India’s historic win from the stands. Mandhana heads into this new phase of her personal life after a career-defining tournament. India Women lifted their first-ever ICC title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ODI World Cup final. The vice-captain was central to India’s campaign, finishing as the side’s highest run-scorer with 434 runs in nine innings at an average above 54.

Poll

Who do you think had the best performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup final?

Her standout performance was a 95-ball 109 against New Zealand in a must-win group match, an innings that featured 10 fours and four sixes. She also contributed a steady 45 in the final, forming a 104-run opening stand with Shafali Verma to set up India’s strong total.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

More pitch trouble? South Africa bowling coach ahead of Guwahati Test – ‘If they cut the grass… ‘ | Cricket News

More pitch trouble? South Africa bowling coach ahead of Guwahati Test – ‘If they cut the grass… ‘ | Cricket News

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube to turn out for Mumbai in SMAT | Cricket News

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube to turn out for Mumbai in SMAT | Cricket News

Double trouble for India? Kagiso Rabada not ruled out for Guwahati Test; Simon Harmer to play | Cricket News

Double trouble for India? Kagiso Rabada not ruled out for Guwahati Test; Simon Harmer to play | Cricket News

Ashes: First time ever! Australia makes history with debut of Brendan Doggett | Cricket News

Ashes: First time ever! Australia makes history with debut of Brendan Doggett | Cricket News

India’s playing XI puzzle without Shubman Gill: Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy in contention; Axar Patel likely to sit out | Cricket News

India’s playing XI puzzle without Shubman Gill: Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy in contention; Axar Patel likely to sit out | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST